Minnesota Governor sets June 1 goal to reopen bars, restaurants, salons

The Governor has directed his cabinet to issue guidance to Minnesota bars, restaurants, salons and barbershops so they can safely open on June 1.

Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Wednesday night during a speech in which he said he would let the current stay-at-home order expire Sunday night to be replaced by a new one called “Stay Safe MN.” That order will allow retail businesses to open at 50 percent capacity and allow Minnesotans to gather socially in groups fewer than 10.

Walz said he has directed his staff to assemble guidance on how the state can safely re-open bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons beginning June 1.

He said the state will have testing, tracing and more isolation of the virus by then, allowing for these businesses to open at some capacity.

Walz told reporters Wednesday night that he has asked his staff to bring him this plan in the next week.