Park Tavern deadly crash: Hospital shares update on surviving victims

Methodist Hospital is sharing an update on the status of four nurses who were hurt when a driver plowed into the patio space at the Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park.

What's new?

Hospital officials say one nurse was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday night. Three others remain hospitalized:

Theo Larson is in fair condition

Tegan D’Albani is in serious condition

Laura Knutsen is in serious condition

What happened?

Prosecutors have filed charges against Steven Bailey, the man who police say was behind the wheel of the vehicle that slammed into the patio space at Park Tavern.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.325% on breath tests at the scene. Police say Bailey seemed to admit he had pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes while trying to park at the bar.

Court records show Bailey has five past drunk driving arrests on his record dating back to the 1980s.

Bailey faces multiple counts including criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

What's next?

Bailey made his first court appearance on Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions.

As of Wednesday evening, Bailey remains behind bars at the Hennepin County Jail.

On Wednesday, the Park Tavern also re-opened its doors for the first time since Sunday's tragedy.

How to help

Three new online fundraisers have been created to support the Methodist Hospital workers injured in the Sunday crash.

Fundraisers have already been created for the victims who were killed: server Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital health unit coordinator Gabe Harvey. Both fundraisers have already raised thousands of dollars.