Car crashes into patio space at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park

Two people are dead and three others injured after a vehicle drove into the outside patio at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sunday night, according to police.

What we know

St. Louis Park police and fire crews responded to the incident along Louisiana Avenue S. just after 8 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows the male driver entering the parking lot and attempting to park before driving into the patio area. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.

What we don't know

At this point, it's unclear why the driver drove into the patio area – and whether the crash was an accident or otherwise. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Minnesota State Patrol is conducting accident reconstruction.