Park Tavern fatal crash: How to help the victims

What happened

St. Louis Park police and fire crews responded to the incident along Louisiana Avenue South just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Surveillance footage shows the male driver entering the parking lot at The Park Tavern and attempting to park before driving into the patio area. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The incident killed two people and injured four others. A memorial has been created at the popular restaurant, bar and bowling alley for the victims.

At this point, it's unclear why the driver drove into the patio area – and whether the crash was an accident or otherwise. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting accident reconstruction.

The Park Tavern is closed until further notice.

Who are the victims?

Kristina Folkerts, a server at Park Tavern, and Gabe Harvey, an employee at nearby Methodist Hospital, were killed in the crash, according to fundraisers set up to benefit their families. Four others — all employees at Methodist Hospital — were injured in the incident, the hospital told FOX 9.

The group of nurses from Methodist Hospital were on the patio celebrating the final shift of a departing coworker when a tragedy occurred.

Kristina Folkerts

Staff and patrons of Park Tavern are fondly remembering Folkerts.

Back in September 2023, FOX 9 shared the story of Folkerts, who had become a waitress at the Park Tavern, the same spot where her mother worked. Folkerts grew up at the tavern, often spending her childhood days there with her mother, Lauralee, who was a beloved server at Park Tavern for decades before her death in 2008 from ovarian cancer.

After Lauralee died, Folkerts initially struggled to return to the place that held so many memories of her mother. But after becoming a mother herself, Folkerts decided to return to Park Tavern for a job.

Folkerts had three young daughters.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Park Tavern to benefit Folkerts' family.

Gabe Harvey

Harvey was the other person killed in the crash on Park Tavern's patio on Sunday, according to a GoFundMe set up to benefit his partner.

He worked as a health unit coordinator at Methodist Hospital's ICU while he was in nursing school, the fundraiser said.

"He worked his way up to being an ICU nurse, and he’s one of the best at it. He’s a great, kind human being, awesome with patients, and awesome with their families," said Dr. Thomas Stark of Methodist Hospital.

The GoFundMe said, "There was not a soul that Gabe met that he didn’t leave an impression on. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone."

Four other nurses at Methodist Hospital were among those injured.

"These are wonderful people, colleagues of mine, and I just pray for their well-being and wish them peace," said Mary McGibbon, a Methodist employee.