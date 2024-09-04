Park Tavern fatal crash suspect makes first court appearance

The Brief Steven Bailey appeared in court on Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions. Bailey's daughters were in court and said to a FOX 9 reporter that they are "very, very sorry for the victims and their families." His next omnibus hearing is set for the morning of Oct. 1.



The man accused of killing two people and injuring several others after driving into a St. Louis Park bar's patio area appeared in court Wednesday.

What we know

Steven Frane Bailey, 56, of St. Louis Park, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and several counts of criminal vehicular operation after police say he drove into a crowded bar patio area Sunday night.

A Hennepin County judge set Bailey's bail at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions. Those conditions include not consuming any alcohol or drugs, no driving without a license and surrendering his passport. If Bailey is released, he is instructed to have no contact with victims or their families and to not go to Park Tavern.

However, as of 3:15 p.m., Bailey remained behind bars at the Hennepin County Jail. His next omnibus appearance is currently set for the morning of Oct. 1, but that date could change.

What they're saying

Bailey's two daughters were visibly emotional while in the courtroom. After the proceedings, they said to FOX 9 reporter Rob Olson that they were "very, very sorry for the victims and their families."

Bailey's defense attorney, Thomas Sieben, gave no comment.

Criminal history

Court records show Bailey has five previous drunk driving convictions on his driving record.

Bailey was arrested in Sept. 1985 for driving under the influence in Wisconsin. Bailey was just 17 years old at the time.

Bailey was arrested again in Dec. 1992 for driving under the influence in Wabasha County.

His third arrest came in Nov. 1997 in Hennepin County.

In 2013, Bailey was arrested for drunk driving in Waseca. He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case.

A year later, and just a few months after pleading guilty in the first case, Bailey was arrested in Plymouth, Minn. for drunk driving, driving with a canceled license, and careless driving. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the DWI charge while the other counts were dismissed.

State records show Bailey's driver's license was conditionally reinstated with an ignition interlock. That ignition interlock was removed in October 2020.

The charging document also lists Bailey as living at an address on West Lake Street, less than a mile away from Park Tavern.