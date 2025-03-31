Expand / Collapse search
Anoka could add surfing to Rum River Dam under proposed $55 million project

Published  March 31, 2025 5:58pm CDT
Anoka
Anoka’s ‘social district’ now open until October

Downtown Anoka will once again allow people to openly drink alcohol in its streets as part of its ‘social district’ that will remain open until October.

The Brief

    • The City of Anoka could add surfing to the Rum River Dam as part of a $55 million project.
    • The project includes a new pedestrian bridge and adding a lock for boat travel.
    • A whitewater park would allow for surfing in one area, plus kayaking, paddleboarding and tubing on the river's current.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - If you’ve ever wanted to surf on the Rum River in Anoka, your time might be coming soon.

City officials are mulling a $55 million project to upgrade the Rum River Dam, near where it comes together with the Mississippi River. One of the many attractions being considered? Surfing.

The project

Why you should care:

City officials are seeking money to give the dam a facelift, which includes creating a pedestrian bridge and adding a lock for boat travel from the Rum River to the Mississippi River.

Part of the project would include turning the Rum River Dam into a whitewater park, allowing for surfing waves in one area while others in kayaks, paddleboards and tubes float on the current.

Just the start of surfing?

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Anoka could be the first city to have a human-made, dam-controlled whitewater park. There are similar attractions in Boise, Idaho and Cedar Falls, Iowa. The City of Austin is considering adding kayaking and paddleboarding on the Cedar River.

City officials in Rochester are also mulling giving the Silver Lake Dam a facelift to add wave pools for kayaking and canoeing.

Anoka social district ending its second season

The Anoka social district, which allows people to openly drink alcohol while walking around shopping and enjoying entertainment, will close this Sunday after a second successful season.

Another summer attraction

Dig deeper:

Anoka officials are hoping a surfing option brings more people to the city during the summer.

In August 2023, they added a "social district," where people can walk around with drinks outside of bars and restaurants.

The Source: The Star Tribune was the first to report that the city of Anoka is considering adding surfing to the Rum River Dam.

AnokaMinnesota