Anoka could add surfing to Rum River Dam under proposed $55 million project

If you’ve ever wanted to surf on the Rum River in Anoka, your time might be coming soon.

City officials are mulling a $55 million project to upgrade the Rum River Dam, near where it comes together with the Mississippi River. One of the many attractions being considered? Surfing.

The project

Why you should care:

City officials are seeking money to give the dam a facelift, which includes creating a pedestrian bridge and adding a lock for boat travel from the Rum River to the Mississippi River.

Part of the project would include turning the Rum River Dam into a whitewater park, allowing for surfing waves in one area while others in kayaks, paddleboards and tubes float on the current.

Just the start of surfing?

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Anoka could be the first city to have a human-made, dam-controlled whitewater park. There are similar attractions in Boise, Idaho and Cedar Falls, Iowa. The City of Austin is considering adding kayaking and paddleboarding on the Cedar River.

City officials in Rochester are also mulling giving the Silver Lake Dam a facelift to add wave pools for kayaking and canoeing.

Another summer attraction

Dig deeper:

Anoka officials are hoping a surfing option brings more people to the city during the summer.

In August 2023, they added a "social district," where people can walk around with drinks outside of bars and restaurants.