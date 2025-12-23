No Vikings added to Pro Bowl roster for 1st time since 2014

The Brief For the first time in more than a decade, no Minnesota Vikings players will be on the NFL's Pro Bowl roster. Only a season earlier, the Vikings had a total of seven players representing them, including WR Justin Jefferson and QB Sam Darnold. It's the third time total since 1951 that the Vikings have been snubbed, with the last two occurring in 2014 and 1983.



The NFL has announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, and following a disappointing season, the Minnesota Vikings will have no representation on the roster for the first time since 2014.

Minnesota Vikings miss Pro Bowl

What we know:

Player selections for the Pro Bowl Games are determined by a consensus of votes from fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players selected.

Of the more than 40 players chosen, none will be from the Vikings this season – the first time they’ve been snubbed since 2014, and the third total in team history (beginning in 1983). The first official Pro Bowl occurred in 1951.

Last season, seven total Vikings players were initially selected to the Pro Bowl, including QB Sam Darnold, WR Justin Jefferson, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Jonathan Greenard, CB Byron Murphy Jr., T Brian O'Neill, and LS Andrew DePaola – the team’s biggest group of players since 2009, when they infamously lost in the NFC Championship.

The numbers represent a steep drop-off for a team that spent nearly $350 million in free agency between seasons in an attempt to bolster their talent.

For all they spent, the Vikings are set to miss the playoffs this season.

They’ll play the Detroit Lions next on Christmas Day, before ending the season against the Green Bay Packers.

Dig deeper:

The event leading up to the Super Bowl will bring the league’s top-voted players together for a flag football showdown, coached by Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC), both hall-of-famers representing each division.

Pro Bowl selections will be honored as captains during Week 17 games and, for the remainder of the season, will have a silver "Pro Bowl" trophy decal on the back of their helmets.

In the NFC North, Green Bay’s Micah Parsons is the first defensive player to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five career seasons since Aaron Donald (first 10 seasons from 2014-23).