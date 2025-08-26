Vikings announce 53-man roster, includes 7 undrafted free agents

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday cut their roster from 91 players to an initial 53 after a month of training camp and three preseason games. The Vikings kept seven undrafted college free agents. We're still waiting on what they might do to add a wide receiver, which includes a potential trade for Adam Thielen.



The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday announced their 53-man roster, after a month of training camp and three preseason games.

The Vikings released 11 players on Sunday, two more on Monday and 19 on Tuesday. Here’s a look at where the roster stands, and the Vikings can add up to 16 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Offensive depth chart

Quarterbacks – J.J. McCarthy, Max Brosmer and Carson Wentz

What we know:

Over the weekend, the Vikings traded Sam Howell and signed Carson Wentz to be the back-up quarterback once he has a grasp of the offense. Undrafted college free agent Max Brosmer made the team after an impressive preseason and training camp.

What we don't know:

The question will be if Kevin O’Connell turns to Brosmer or Wentz if McCarthy gets injured.

Running backs – Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott

There was a thought that Scott was pushing Chandler for a roster spot, but with Rondale Moore out for the season, both are an option for returns on special teams.

Fullback – C.J. Ham

Wide receivers – Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Jordan Addison, Tai Felton, Tim Jones and Myles Price

Why you should care:

The Vikings are still seeking a wide receiver, with Addison suspended and Nailor injured. There’s been plenty of steam on a trade for Adam Thielen, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Tight ends – T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver and Ben Yurosek

Ben Yurosek made the 53-man roster as an undrafted college free agent.

Offensive line – Christian Darrisaw, Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Brian O’Neill, Blake Brandel, Joe Huber, Michael Jurgens, Walter Rouse and Justin Skule

The hope is Christian Darrisaw is healthy enough to play Week 1, coming off a torn ACL. Joe Huber makes the team as an undrafted college free agent.

Defensive depth chart

Defensive line – Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Jalen Redmond, Ty Ingram-Hopkins, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Elijah Williams

What we know:

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shook up the defensive line last weekend, trading veteran and captain Harrison Phillips to the New York Jets. Elijah Williams makes the team as an undrafted college free agent.

Outside linebackers – Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Chaz Chambliss, Bo Richter, Dallas Turner

Inside linebackers – Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Austin Keys, Kobe King, Eric Wilson

Dig deeper:

Austin Keys makes the team as an undrafted college free agent.

Cornerbacks – Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Dwight McGlothern, Jeff Okudah

The Vikings are a little thin at defensive back, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another name added.

Safeties – Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith, Theo Jackson, Tavierre Thomas and Jay Ward

Specialists – Andrew DePaola, Will Reichard, Ryan Wright

Big picture view:

Ryan Wright beat out Oscar Chapman for the punting job. Chapman fumbled at least one hold on a field goal in the final preseason game.

What's next:

The Vikings open the 2025 regular season Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football.