No snow emergency for Minneapolis or St. Paul in latest spring snowfall

As the Twin Cities metro is experiencing another round of spring snow on Tuesday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have not declared snow emergencies.

Overnight rain turned into snow on Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for another 2–4 inches of accumulation. Usually, Minneapolis and St. Paul will declare a snow emergency when it snows 3 or more inches. However, as of 10:45 a.m., neither city had declared an emergency.

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Crashes, slick roads Tuesday morning

The City of St. Paul said in a 9:30 a.m. update that crews are plowing and salting roads and bridge decks. Overnight, crews worked to clear residential streets using a "center cut" technique, where crews only plow the center drive lanes between parked cars.

The City of Minneapolis’s website has a banner that says there is no snow emergency in effect at this time.

After a snowstorm on Sunday dropped 8.2 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, neither city declared a snow emergency.