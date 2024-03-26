Minnesota weather: Crashes, slick roads Tuesday morning

As overnight rain transitions into snow showers in the Twin Cities on Tuesday there could be some slippery road conditions.

On Tuesday morning, the greater Twin Cities metro area is experiencing mostly rain showers. However, as the rain transitions into snow, we could see another 2-4 inches of accumulation.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website shows that road conditions in the metro are mostly clear, with some slush reported on roadways in the west metro around 6 a.m. Meanwhile, areas of central and northeastern Minnesota are seeing more snow and ice on the roadways.

Once the snow starts falling in the metro area, bridges and overpasses could become icy, so drive cautiously. Watch MnDOT traffic cameras in the player above.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro area and most of central Minnesota until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hundreds of crashes reported

From 7:30 a.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 158 crashes, including 15 with injury and one serious/fatal. There were also 138 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road and 15 jackknifed semi-trucks.

