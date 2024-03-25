Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
6
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

No snow emergencies for Minneapolis or St. Paul after Sunday's snow

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 11:56am CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MN weather: Rain in Twin Cities, snow north/west Monday

Mostly rain for people in the Twin Cities on Monday, while snow showers are impacting those to the north and west. The precipitation will change again on Monday from rain to freezing rain and then to snow. The storm will end Tuesday, with blustery winds and blowing snow.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday's spring snowstorm was not enough for St. Paul or Minneapolis to declare snow emergencies.

Despite heavy snowfall in the Twin Cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis, neither of the cities declared a snow emergency. Sunday's snowstorm dropped 8.2 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

READ MORE: Here's how much snow we got on Sunday

Usually, Minneapolis and St. Paul will declare a snow emergency when it snows 3 or more inches. 

The City of St. Paul said it added additional crews to plow and salt the roads. Crews will be transitioning to plowing residential streets using a "center cut" technique where crews only plow the center drive lanes between parked cars. Crews are working to keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding, and the City of St. Paul is asking residents to keep storm drains clear. 

The City of Minneapolis said it did not plan to declare a snow emergency due to the rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast. Crews will plow as close to the curb as possible, and will be careful not to create snow ridges that could block driveways and parked cars. The city is also asking residents to keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding. 

Rain transitioned to snow in the Twin Cities metro on Monday, while it kept snowing north and west of the Twin Cities metro. Precipitation is expected to change to freezing rain and snow before the storm moves out on Tuesday. 