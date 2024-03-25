No snow emergencies for Minneapolis or St. Paul after Sunday's snow

Sunday's spring snowstorm was not enough for St. Paul or Minneapolis to declare snow emergencies.

Despite heavy snowfall in the Twin Cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis, neither of the cities declared a snow emergency. Sunday's snowstorm dropped 8.2 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Usually, Minneapolis and St. Paul will declare a snow emergency when it snows 3 or more inches.

The City of St. Paul said it added additional crews to plow and salt the roads. Crews will be transitioning to plowing residential streets using a "center cut" technique where crews only plow the center drive lanes between parked cars. Crews are working to keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding, and the City of St. Paul is asking residents to keep storm drains clear.

The City of Minneapolis said it did not plan to declare a snow emergency due to the rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast. Crews will plow as close to the curb as possible, and will be careful not to create snow ridges that could block driveways and parked cars. The city is also asking residents to keep storm drains clear to prevent flooding.

Rain transitioned to snow in the Twin Cities metro on Monday, while it kept snowing north and west of the Twin Cities metro. Precipitation is expected to change to freezing rain and snow before the storm moves out on Tuesday.