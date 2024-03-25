MN weather: Rain turns to snow Tuesday morning

After a snowy Sunday, the flakes have moved north Monday while the metro has gone through rounds of rain.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, over a third of an inch of rain had fallen in the metro. As we head into Monday night, The precipitation will return and change from rain to a rain-snow mix – perhaps some sleet, maybe a glaze of ice – and then eventually back to all snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro while, farther to the north and west, there is a winter storm warning.

Very heavy rain approaches out of the south late Monday into early Tuesday morning. The rain shifts to snow during the morning commute. Snow holds into the early afternoon on Tuesday, bringing perhaps one to two inches.

