Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
4
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Clay County, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

MN weather: Rain turns to snow Tuesday morning

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 6:57pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: More snow Tuesday?

The snow switched to rain on Monday. But we could see more flakes on Tuesday for parts of Minnesota. Ian Leonard explains.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy Sunday, the flakes have moved north Monday while the metro has gone through rounds of rain.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, over a third of an inch of rain had fallen in the metro. As we head into Monday night, The precipitation will return and change from rain to a rain-snow mix – perhaps some sleet, maybe a glaze of ice –  and then eventually back to all snow.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro while, farther to the north and west, there is a winter storm warning.

Very heavy rain approaches out of the south late Monday into early Tuesday morning. The rain shifts to snow during the morning commute. Snow holds into the early afternoon on Tuesday, bringing perhaps one to two inches.

Click above to watch Ian Leonard's forecast.