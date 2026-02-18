MN winter weather whiplash: 409 crashes in Minnesota storm

The Brief A winter storm caused hundreds of accidents and traffic issues across Minnesota. The State Patrol reported 409 crashes and 25 injuries between midnight and 8:30 p.m. Drivers were advised to stay home if possible due to hazardous road conditions.



A sudden winter storm took Minnesota drivers by surprise, leading to chaotic road conditions and numerous accidents.

Winter storm impacts Minnesota roads

Big picture view:

The storm began as rain, turning roads icy and leading to dangerous driving conditions.

The State Patrol reported 409 crashes, 25 injury crashes, and 316 vehicles off the road. Additionally, there were nine spinouts and 22 jackknifed semis.

What they're saying:

Drivers described the roads as treacherous, with many vehicles ending up in ditches.

Zeeshan Abu, from Bloomington said, "It's crazy. People are just swerving... Honestly, it's the worst."

Ben Anderson, from Wayzata added, "It's a little sketchy... There's lots of traffic everywhere."

Local perspective:

The snowstorm was a stark contrast to the mild and sunny weather earlier in the week.

Kristin Tatlock from New Prague expressed her dismay, saying, "We were outside in T-shirts, and now I was very sad to put on my winter coat and hat back on this morning."

One visitor from Texas was bewildered by the drastic weather changes, questioning how Minnesotans manage to live in such conditions.