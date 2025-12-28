MN weather: Snowstorm leads to hundreds of crashes

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Swift County, Pope County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Wright County, Stearns County, Kandiyohi County, Todd County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Norman County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Mahnomen County, West Marshall County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Freeborn County, Steele County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Martin County, Watonwan County, Olmsted County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Mower County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Benton County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Chisago County, Washington County, Dakota County, Isanti County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Buffalo County

Published  December 28, 2025 2:59pm CST
Road incidents
FOX 9 Meteorologist Sean Macaday brings us the latest on a post-Christmas winter storm that's bringing snow, wind and cold temperatures to the state.

The Brief

    • A winter storm created treacherous travel conditions across Minnesota, and authorities are asking the public to delay or cancel travel plans until the storm passes.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol has reported 179 property damage crashes, 12 injury crashes, five spin-outs, 163 vehicles off the road and seven jackknifed semis.
    • Surfaces are expected to become icier as temperatures drop.

MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public to delay or cancel travel plans after the winter storm caused hundreds of crashes statewide.

READ MORE: LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Up to 4-8 inches of snow likely in the metro, storm warning in place until Monday

Minnesota crash totals

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol released the following crash numbers: 

From midnight to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, there were a total of:

  • 179 property damage crashes
  • 12 injury crashes
  • Five spinouts
  • 163 vehicles off the road
  • Seven jackknifed semis

READ MORE: LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Heavy snowfall and whiteout conditions across Minnesota

Interstate 35 closed from Owatonna to Iowa

What we know:

The National Weather Service said Interstate 35 has been closed from Highway 14, near Owatonna, to Clarks Grove due to several crashes in the area. Starting at 4 p.m., I-35 will be closed from Albert Lea to northern Iowa.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and National Weather Service.

