MN weather: Snowstorm leads to hundreds of crashes
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public to delay or cancel travel plans after the winter storm caused hundreds of crashes statewide.
Minnesota crash totals
By the numbers:
The Minnesota State Patrol released the following crash numbers:
From midnight to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, there were a total of:
- 179 property damage crashes
- 12 injury crashes
- Five spinouts
- 163 vehicles off the road
- Seven jackknifed semis
Interstate 35 closed from Owatonna to Iowa
What we know:
The National Weather Service said Interstate 35 has been closed from Highway 14, near Owatonna, to Clarks Grove due to several crashes in the area. Starting at 4 p.m., I-35 will be closed from Albert Lea to northern Iowa.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and National Weather Service.