MN weather: Snowstorm leads to hundreds of crashes

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking the public to delay or cancel travel plans after the winter storm caused hundreds of crashes statewide.

Minnesota crash totals

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol released the following crash numbers:

From midnight to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, there were a total of:

179 property damage crashes

12 injury crashes

Five spinouts

163 vehicles off the road

Seven jackknifed semis

Interstate 35 closed from Owatonna to Iowa

What we know:

The National Weather Service said Interstate 35 has been closed from Highway 14, near Owatonna, to Clarks Grove due to several crashes in the area. Starting at 4 p.m., I-35 will be closed from Albert Lea to northern Iowa.