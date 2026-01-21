Expand / Collapse search
MN lawmakers throw support behind Jan. 23 general strike

By
Published  January 21, 2026 11:51am CST
Politics
FOX 9
DFL lawmakers show support for Jan. 23 strike

DFL lawmakers show support for Jan. 23 strike

DFL lawmakers expressed support for a Jan. 23 strike in Minnesota to oppose the ICE surge in the state.

The Brief

    • Minnesota lawmakers are supporting a planned general strike on January 23 to protest ICE and support immigrant communities.
    • The strike calls for a blackout, urging people not to work, shop, or attend school, with a march scheduled in Minneapolis at 2 p.m.
    • An extreme cold watch will be in effect on the day of the strike.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A group of Minnesota lawmakers threw their support behind a planned general strike in Minnesota on Friday.

Jan. 23 strike

What we know:

Progressive activists have called for a blackout on Friday, Jan. 23, as part of "ICE out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom."

Groups are urging people not to go to work or shop and telling students to skip class on Friday.

A march is also planned to take place in Minneapolis at 2 p.m. on Friday to oppose ICE and honor Renee Good.

What's next:

It's worth noting, the forecast for Friday could help keep people home. The high temperature for the day is expected to be below-zero and an extreme cold watch is in effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Lawmakers support strike

What they're saying:

For Rep. Jamie Long, he said he is participating in the strike to understand what countless immigrants in the Twin Cities are experiencing during the surge.

"So many Minnesotans have had to skip going to the doctor, have had to skip going to work, have had to skip going to school, have had to skip going shopping for basic necessities like groceries," explained Rep. Long. "And that is not something that I, as a white Minnesotan, have to face."

"That's why I'm standing here in solidarity with my colleagues," he added. "I need to feel that discomfort. I need to feel, at least for one day, what it's like to be a person of color in Minnesota, in the United States in 2026, who is afraid to do the very basic things."

"This pause is to send a message, a clear message that cannot be ignored," added Rep. Maria Isa Perez Vega. "Our communities deserve to live without fear. Our children deserve stability, and Minnesota will not accept policies that terrorize families and undermine our local economy."

