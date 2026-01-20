ICE in Minnesota: Activists call for no work, school or shopping on Friday

The Brief A planned day of action and reflection is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 23, to protest ICE's surge in Minnesota. Clergy, activists and others are calling for people not to go to work, school and to not go shopping. A rally and march are planned for Friday at 2 p.m.



The surge of immigration officials in the Twin Cities and Minnesota has led to protests and calls for ICE to leave Minnesota. This Friday, clergy, activists and others are calling for no shopping, no work and no school on what organizers are calling a "Day of Truth and Freedom."

ICE out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom on Friday

What we know:

According to Indivisible Twin Cities, Minnesotans will come together on Friday, Jan. 23, for "ICE out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom."

This will be a "statewide day of non-violent moral action, reflection" where people are asked to not go to work, not go to school and don't go shopping. Instead, they will only participate in "community, conscience, and collective action," Indivisible Twin Cities says.

A planning meeting was held Monday in Minneapolis to teach people how to organize their coworkers, students and neighbors to participate. Faith leaders have also asked people to pray and fast on Friday if they're able to.

What you can do:

Indivisible Twin Cities says there will be a rally and march in downtown Minneapolis at 2 p.m. on Friday. You can find more information on the event here.

Many restaurants and local businesses have already announced closures for Friday. Clergy members on Tuesday plan to announce hundreds of places of worship in Minnesota that will participate in Friday's shutdown denouncing the ICE surge.

Friday's planned shutdown and "Day of Truth and Freedom" will be the culmination of various events planned for the week leading up to Jan. 23 to denounce ICE. There's a push on Tuesday for people to eat at local, immigrant-owed restaurants for "Taco Tuesday." These restaurants have suffered in the wake of ICE's Operation Metro Surge because many workers are too afraid to come to work and customers are staying home.