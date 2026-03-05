Nicole Amor's husband says 'world is dimmer without her in it'

The Brief The husband of Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, one of the six soldiers killed in Kuwait by an Iran drone strike, shared a prayer to remember her as a "a loving wife, a devoted mother, a faithful soldier, and a light in the lives of so many." Funds are being gathered to build a greenhouse in her honor. Nicole's husband said her light will live on through their children and everyone who had the blessing of knowing her.



The husband of Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, who was killed while serving in Kuwait by an Iranian missile strike, is honoring her memory with a greenhouse that he says will reflect the "love, warmth, and life she brought into this world."

Nicole Amor was from White Bear Lake, where locals recognized her service and ultimate sacrifice.

Loved ones honor Nicole Amor

Photo of Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor shared via GoFundMe. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

Joey Amor said in a social media post that he shared the "hardest news of his life" following Nicole's death.

The post, in part, said, "My wife, SFC Nicole Amor, passed away while serving our country. Nicole was a rare and special light in this world, and she will be missed more than words can ever explain.

"Nicole had a way of being everyone’s mother and best friend at the same time. She loved with all of her heart, and she always knew exactly when to throw that perfectly timed sarcastic remark your way. That was her; strong, loving, and real.

"She was loved so greatly by so many people, and she loved each and every one of you right back.

"Over the past days I’ve seen so many memories of my beautiful wife being shared, and I am deeply grateful to read every single story. Each one paints the same picture, the incredible woman we all knew and loved, and who loved us just as deeply in return.

"Nicole was an amazing soldier, but more than that she was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. The world is dimmer without her light in it, but her love and the impact she made will live on in all of us.

"Nicole, you were and always will be the love of my life. Your light will live on through our children and through everyone who had the blessing of knowing you. We will carry you with us forever.

"So many people have reached out asking what they can do to help our family during this time. The truth is, the support, prayers, and stories about Nicole have already meant more to us than I can possibly explain.

"Nicole loved gardening. It was one of the places where she found peace and joy. One of the things I would love to do in her honor is build a greenhouse — a place that would have made her incredibly happy and at peace. A space where her love for growing things can continue to live on."

He also shared the following prayer:

"Heavenly Father,

"Today we remember Nicole —

"a loving wife, a devoted mother, a faithful soldier,

"and a light in the lives of so many.

"Thank You for the time we were given with her, for her strength, her laughter, and the love she gave so freely.

"Thank You for the way she cared for others and the way she brought warmth and life wherever she went.

"Lord, hold Nicole close in Your eternal peace. Watch over her as she rests in Your presence.

"Please comfort our hearts as we carry the weight of missing her.

"Give us strength for each day,

"and help us honor her life by loving each otherthe way she loved us.

"May the memories we share keep her spirit alive in our home, and may the work of our hands continue the goodness she brought into this world.

"Until we meet again,

"we place Nicole in Your care.

"Amen."

Greenhouse crowdfund

What you can do:

Joey Amor said Nicole's memory will be honored with a greenhouse that "reflects the love, warmth, and life that she brought into this world."

Those who want to contribute can do so through the GoFundMe found by clicking here.

Fatal strike on U.S. troops

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Department of War, 39-year-old Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed.

All were killed by a drone that hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

That was just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which launched retaliatory strikes.