Pentagon approves $3.6B in funds from military projects to build 175 miles of Trump's border wall
Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border.
Stray dog rescued by U.S. airman in N. Macedonia finds new home in Minneapolis
A journey more than 5,000 miles in the making ended with a stray dog finding a new home in Minneapolis. But it wouldn't have happened without quite the effort from a member of our U.S. Military.
Can-Do Canines puppies move on to next stage of service dog training
A litter of puppies trained by prisoners is moving on to the next stage of their training to become service dogs through Can-Do Canines.
Generations of servicemen and women honor veterans of World War I on 100th anniversary
It's been 100 years since peace fell over battlefields in Northern France, marking the end of what was known as the “Great War.”
Minnesota State helps veterans turn military experience into college credit
As Veterans Day nears, one of the greatest gifts Minnesota can give to the men and women who have served our nation is the gift of higher education.
Veterans 'unmask' their brain injuries through art
his fall, the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance invited veterans in Sauk Center and Anoka to tell the stories of their injuries and recovery on blank canvases of a mask.
Minnesota dog trainer serves those with invisible wounds of war
Sam Daly has an uncanny connection with canines. He loves dogs them so much that after graduating from college with a music degree, he decided to go into business as a dog trainer.
A Korean War veteran reacts to the remains of U.S. soldiers returning
Fox 9's Leah Beno caught up with a Korean War veteran to get his reaction about the remains of American soldiers coming home.
Group renovating cottages at old hospital for vets
Once shuttered and on the list to be torn down, historic cottages in Anoka are now home to veterans and their families, still healing from the silent wounds of war. A community of volunteers made it all possible.
Sen. Klobuchar and veteran's family push for awareness on burn pit exposure
A grieving metro area family is teaming up with Senator Amy Klobuchar to bring attention to a potentially dangerous health risk facing some recent veterans.
Minnesotans respond to Trump's statement about transgender people in the military
Minnesotans respond to President Trump's statement that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in the military.
Radio host volunteers to play taps for veterans
A radio host is using his musical skills to fulfill a need for veterans.
Family: military son's name left out of high school graduation
A Wisconsin family seeks answers after their son's name was left out of his high school graduation ceremony while he is at Army National Guard training.
A somber Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Snelling Cemetary
Fort Snelling National Cemetary is home to the largest Memorial Day ceremony in Minnesota every year, with more than 220,000 service members buried there.
Retired Minnesota veterans in for new tax break this year
Retired Minnesota veterans are in for a new tax break this year,
Cross removed from Belle Plaine memorial
Supporters of the cross have replaced it and are standing guard to enure it isn't removed.