Iran operations: White Bear Lake native one of 6 service members killed

The Brief The U.S. Department of War says Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed Sunday during Operation Epic Fury. They were killed when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. Six U.S. service members have died during operations involving Iran.



White Bear Lake native killed

What we know:

According to the U.S. Department of War, 39-year-old Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed. All four Army Reserve soldiers were killed Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. That was just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which launched retaliatory strikes.

All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, lowa.

Amor enlisted in the National Guard as a 92A (Automated Logistics Specialist) in 2005. She transferred to the Army Reserve in 2006, and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

Amor’s husband reacts

What they're saying:

Amor’s husband, Joey Amor, spoke with the Associated Press Tuesday night. He said she was an avid gardener who enjoyed making salsa from the peppers and tomatoes in her garden with her son, a high school senior.

She also often went rollerblading and bicycling with their daughter, who is in fourth grade.

"You don't go to Kuwait thinking something's going to happen, and for her to be one of the first – it hurts," Joey said. "If you needed anything she would just take care of it for you. She's helped a lot of people through a lot of dark times, and brought a lot of light to this world."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar reacts

What they're saying:

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's office sent FOX 9 the following statement after Amor's death was confirmed.

"John and I join with people across our state and our country in mourning Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor of White Bear Lake. Our hearts are with her family, loved ones, and all those in our armed forces. Sgt. Amor made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation, and we are forever indebted to her."

Gov. Walz reacts

What they're saying:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared the following post on social media:

"Minnesota is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake who was killed in Kuwait on Sunday. She answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our state and nation. Minnesotans are wrapping our arms around her loved ones."

Iowa service member killed

Local perspective:

The U.S. Department of War also said Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa, was one of the four American soldiers killed.

U.S., Israel attack Iran

The backstory:

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Tehran, and Trump said the U.S. was starting major combat operations against Iran.

The strikes killed the country’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other high ranking officials, throwing its leadership into question and raising the risk of regional instability.

President Trump said there were four objectives for the continuing operations:

Destroy Iran’s missile capabilities

Wipe out its naval capacity

Stop the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon

"Ensure that the Iranian regime cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders."

Timeline:

This is the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has attacked the Islamic Republic during talks over its nuclear program. He said he expected the operations to last for 4 to 5 weeks.