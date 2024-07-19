Stanley Cup's Minnetonka appearance postponed, global IT outage delays flight

article

The Stanley Cup was set to appear at the Pagel Activity Center in Minnetonka with St. Paul native Kyle Okposo Friday morning, but a flight delay caused by a global IT outage left the coveted trophy stranded in St. Louis.

What we know

The Pagel Activity Center posted the scheduled appearance has been postponed because of a flight delay. A new time has not yet been shared.

Pagel Activity Center officials say those interested should "Stay tuned for possible rescheduled."

Okposo, a St. Paul native, was set to host the public appearance with the cup at the Pagel Activity Center from 10-11:30 a.m. This year was his first Stanley Cup win, after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in game 7 of the NHL championship.

Global technology outage impacting flights, businesses

A global technology outage on Friday morning grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off-air in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. It added that the problem happened when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

But hours after the problem was first detected, the disarray continued — and escalated, according to the Associated Press.

Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services at a time when many travelers are heading away on summer vacations.

In the U.S., the FAA said the airlines United, American, Delta and Allegiant had all been grounded amid the global outage.

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport slept on a jetway floor, using backpacks and other luggage for pillows, due to a delayed United flight to Dulles International Airport early on Friday.

In a statement, United said it was resuming some flights but told travelers to "expect schedule disruptions to continue throughout Friday."

"We have issued a waiver to make it easier for customers to change their travel plans via United.com or the United app," the carrier added.

American also shared a statement, noting it had been able to "safely re-establish" operations after issuing a ground stop on departing flights.

"Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American," the statement said. "As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson said that all affected customers would be notified on the Fly Delta App and with text messages. Updates to flights would also be provided in the airline's app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.