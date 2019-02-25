Wild need 3 wins, help to make NHL Playoffs

Wild need 3 wins, help to make NHL Playoffs

Bruce Boudreau hasn’t missed the NHL Playoffs since 1997, 22 years ago. The Minnesota Wild has been a playoff team six straight years, despite early exits in each of the last three seasons. Both streaks are in jeopardy of being over after the Wild lost 4-0 at Arizona Sunday night.

Wild chasing last playoff spot with 6 games left

The Wild is currently two points out of the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with six regular season games left. They host the Nashville Predators Monday night and need any point they can get to remain in the playoff conversation.

Dumba returns to ice, Wild work on power play

Minnesota Wild Matt Dumba took the ice Wednesday for the first time since last December, when he had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered during a fight with the Calgary Flames.

Wild riding 4-game win streak amid changes

With 18 regular season games left, the Minnesota Wild is currently in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference at 68 points. The Wild added Victor Rask, Pontus Aberg, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala before the NHL trade deadline.