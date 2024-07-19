Global technology outage: Minnesota agencies experiencing technology issues

Various agencies and counties across Minnesota are reporting issues from the global technology outage on Friday morning.

Here’s what we know about the outage

The CEO of the cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike posted on X that the defect came from an update for Windows users, noting the issue was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The outage is leaving users around the world unable to access its cloud computing platforms and is also causing big problems for banks, airlines, media outlets, and more.

There are some reports of disruptions at hospitals and warehouses and even some 911 issues in several states, including Minnesota.

Law enforcement phone outages

Various law enforcement agencies have reported issues with their phone systems and 911 call services. The Faribault Police Department said Rice and Steele counties reported difficulties with their services but restored at 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported phone issues with 911 service and informed residents to go to the local fire department if they could not get through to dispatch. Thankfully, the sheriff’s office said 911 is back up and running as normal.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is reporting issues with its administrative number, but its 911 and non-emergency numbers are working as normal. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it has had no disruptions for its 911 calls and is continuing to respond to emergencies.

"We are aware of the outage and our IT dept is working to ensure minimal impact on HCSO services," the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office posted on X. "Our 911 Emergency Communications Facility is functioning and there have been no disruptions in emergency response. We have been and continue to take 911 calls and respond."

Counties and agencies experiencing issues

Ramsey County posted on X Friday morning that many of their computers are down due to the outage and some services may not be available. A City of Minneapolis spokesperson told FOX 9 they have not experienced any issues related to the outage, but will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.

Metro Transit is experiencing issues with disruptions to some systems, but trains and buses are still currently operating.

"We have experienced temporary disruptions to the systems customers use to access real-time information, trip planning tools, and our web store, among other applications. These systems, as well as buses and trains, are currently operating as intended. We will continue to monitor," Metro Transit posted on X.

Meanwhile, Minnesota State Park and Trails is reporting that their reservations system is temporarily down due to the outage. They posted on Facebook that their partner vendor is working on a solution to get it fixed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.