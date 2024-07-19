Global technology outage disrupts flights at MSP, airports nationwide

A global technology outage is causing flight cancellations and disruptions at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and other airports nationwide on Friday morning.

Here’s what we know about the outage

The CEO of the cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike posted on X that the defect came from an update for Windows users, noting the issue was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The outage is leaving users around the world unable to access its cloud computing platforms and is also causing big problems for banks, airlines, media outlets, and more.

There are some reports of disruptions at hospitals and warehouses and even some 911 issues in several states, including Minnesota.

Impacts at MSP Airport

Officials at MSP Airport said multiple airlines are reporting system outages that are impacting flights not only at MSP but nationwide. In an update at 8:10 a.m., MSP Airport said, some airlines are starting to resume operations but cancelations and delays could continue throughout the day with slower check-in and wait times. Travelers should contact airlines directly for their latest flight status.

Earlier in the morning, Sun Country announced all flights scheduled to depart before 7 a.m. have been canceled, and additional cancellations are possible.

Delta Air Lines announced just before 7 a.m. that it has resumed some flight departures, but additional delays and cancellations are expected on Friday. The airline said a travel waiver has been issued for all customers with departing flights on July 19. This allows customers to make travel changes and reboot prior to July 24 without paying a fare difference, if the ticket is booked in the same cabin as the original ticket.

The FAA posted on X just before 5 a.m. that several airlines have requested help with ground stops until the technology issue is resolved, and they are closely monitoring the situation.

As of 7 a.m., several airports are reporting some closures, including Boston Logan International Airport, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and others.

Ground delays had been reported at MSP, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the FAA website.

MSP officials recommend that travelers check their flight status before leaving for the airport. The Flight Aware website estimates that arrivals and inbound flights for MSP are experiencing about a 1 hour and 15-minute delay, as of 7:25 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.