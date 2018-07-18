Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses
The number of people sick from a Lake Minnetonka 4th of July gathering is going up and now some businesses around the lake are fielding calls from people who want to cancel their plans.
Minnetonka lacrosse team plays in honor of killed teen
Players and coaches are dedicating a Minnetonka lacrosse game to a teammate killed by Carver County Sheriff deputies nearly a week ago.
Storms cause damage in west metro
Storms caused damage in the west Twin Cities metro Monday evening.
Minnetonka outlasts Holy Family in 2 overtimes
Minnetonka is headed back to the state hockey tournament for the first time in eight years after a game-winning goal sealed their victory over Holy Family Catholic in double overtime.
Minnetonka storage facility shooting ruled 'self defense'
A shooting at a Minnetonka storage facility was ruled as 'self defense' after the victim was brutally attacked.
Researchers test new way of controlling zebra mussel population in Minnesota
Researchers are testing a new way to control the zebra mussel population in Minnesota's Lake Minnetonka.
Noodles & Co. employees tied up, robbed at knifepoint
Noodles & Co. employees in Minnetonka, Minnesota, were tied up and robbed at knifepoint.
Gunman in Minnetonka, Minnesota, shooting claims self-defense
The gunman in last week's fatal shooting in Minnetonka claims it was self-defense.
1 dead in shooting at Minnetonka storage facility
Police confirm one man is dead and one man is in custody following a shooting at a storage facility in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The incident started with a dispute around 11 a.m. at the facility in the area of Hedberg Drive and Greenbrier Road.
MN Nice: Sportsmanship shines in defeat at hockey championship
It's not easy being a good loser, but one athlete's actions are catching the attention of those watching in the stands.
Charges filed in Minnetonka park-and-ride homicide
Charges are coming down after a disturbing string of events at a Minnetonka park-and-ride.
Minnetonka park-and-ride shooting
A suspect was arrested after a deadly shooting at a park-and-ride ramp in Minnetonka.