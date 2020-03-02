Minnesota's primary election: When, where and how to vote

article

Minnesota will hold its presidential nomination primary on Tuesday, March 3—also known as Super Tuesday. Voters in 13 other states will also cast their ballots on Tuesday for who they want to represent their party in the general election in November.

This will be Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992. The state Legislature passed legislation to move from a caucus system to a primary system following the presidential election in 2016.

When do polls open?

Most polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

You can find your polling place at mnvotes.org or by calling the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Line at 651-215-1440 in the Twin Cities metro or 1-877-600-VOTE in Greater Minnesota.

How do I register to vote?

If you are eligible to vote, but not already registered, you can register at the polling place on Election Day. You can check your registration here.

To register on Election Day, you must bring an approved document that provides proof of residency.

This can be an ID with a current name and address, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or photo ID. This can also be a photo ID along with a document showing your current name and address, such as a U.S. Passport and a phone bill dated within 30 days of the election. You can also bring a registered voter who can confirm your address, also known as “vouching.”

A complete list of approved documents is available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day

If you are registered to vote, you do NOT need to show an ID at the polling place.

What's on my ballot?

Only presidential candidates from a major political party will appear on the presidential primary ballot. Other offices with a primary will be on the primary ballot in August.

The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party were the only two major parties to submit candidates for the ballot in Minnesota. The party chairs had to submit a list of candidates for the party’s ballot no later than December 31, 2019. Once the party chairs submit their lists, the candidates that will appear on the ballot do not change.

As the DFL ballot was set in December, it will list candidates that are no longer in the race. The only candidates on the Minnesota ballot who remain in the Democratic race are Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Early voting in Minnesota started on Jan. 17, which means many voters likely chose a candidate who has since dropped out. Under Minnesota law, the deadline for voters to claw back their ballot and re-vote was last Tuesday.

Minnesota’s Republican Party only submitted Donald Trump and a write-in option for the ballot.

You can view a sample ballot by using the My Ballot tool at mnvotes.org.

How do I vote in a presidential nomination primary?

Any voter registered in Minnesota can vote.

Each participating major party will have a separate ballot. A voter must request the ballot of the party of their choice. If a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential nomination primary.

Will other people know which party’s ballot I request?

A voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data. However, a list of who voted in a presidential nomination primary and the political party each voter selected will be provided to the chair of each major political party. How a voter voted on the ballot will be secret.

