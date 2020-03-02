How candidate dropouts impact early voting and the Minnesota primary ballot

article

Recent changes in the field of Democratic presidential candidates has left voters with some questions on the eve of Super Tuesday.

“We have received a lot of telephone calls of people not sure what to do,” said Grace Wachlarowicz, the Minneapolis director of elections.

At election offices, officials were fielding calls all afternoon, following the announcement that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was dropping out. Early voters wanted to know if they could take their vote back.

“So all ballots that were cast have been accepted as is and there’s nothing you can do,” said Wachlarowicz.

While there are only five Democrats left in the race, voters will still see 15 on the ballot since the parties had to pick the names that would appear by December 31.

“And of course, on December 31 there were 15 active Democrats in the race,” said Wachlarowicz. “There aren’t any longer, so those names will remain on the ballot.”

That leaves it up to the Democratic Party how to handle votes cast for candidates no longer in the running and if they get enough votes to earn delegates what to do with their delegates.

As for Minnesotans who vote Republican on Tuesday, they will only see one name on the ballot: President Donald Trump. There, however, is a write-in option.

