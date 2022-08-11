Minnesota Untold honored with National Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

FOX 9 has been honored with a 2022 National Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Minnesota (Un)told series of stories.

The series of reports and one-hour special examined racial justice issues through the lens of Minnesota history. Watch the complete series now on YouTube.

A team of FOX 9 reporters, producers and photographers came together to highlight the people and stories often neglected or ignored when reflecting on Minnesota’s complicated and nuanced history.

The murder of George Floyd brought a reckoning in America, one the Twin Cities is still grappling to understand. Floyd’s murder manifested the deep political, economic, and societal fault lines in Minnesota that had long hidden in plain sight.

These stories attempted to provide context to this moment, by examining the racist history of the Minneapolis Police Department, the underlying battle over the history of Ft. Snelling, the displacement of African American neighborhoods by freeways, the deeper story of treaty rights behind the Line 3 Enbridge Pipeline, lessons of the 1918 flu pandemic, and the legacy of the Little House on the Prairie books.

Watch the stories

The election of Charles Stenvig in 1969 marked a turning point for the Minneapolis Police Department.

For many Native American communities in Minnesota, the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is just the latest chapter in a strained relationship between tribal communities and the government.

While much is known about how I-94 ripped up the Rondo neighborhood, a lesser told story is the destruction of a Black business district in Minneapolis because of the I-35W project.

Fort Snelling is the state of Minnesota’s birthplace and its original sin.

On the southern plains of Minnesota, in Redwood County, you’ll find a legendary small town, an almost mythical place, called Walnut Grove.

At Minneapolis’ Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery, the oldest in the city, about two dozen graves mark a dark chapter in Minnesota history, the Spanish Flu of 1918.