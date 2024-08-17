Minnesota State Fair 2024: What you need to know

The Minnesota State Fair's gates are set to open Thursday at 7 a.m. and this year the fair is launching a new app to help fairgoers navigate the Great Minnesota Get Together.

When is the Minnesota State Fair?

The fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Fairground hours are 7 a.m.-11 p.m. every day, but on Labor Day the fairgrounds will close at 9 p.m. Most buildings will close at 9 p.m., except on Labor Day, where most will close at 8 p.m.

How much does the fair cost?

Pre-fair admission tickets are at a discounted price of $15, and tickets bought at the time of the fair will cost $18 for adults.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Here's a breakdown of ticket pricing:

Adults (13-64): $18

Seniors (65+): $16

Kids (5-12): $16

Children (Four and under): Free

Discount days:

Opening Day (Aug. 22), has discounted tickets at the entrance gates.$16 for adults (13-64)$13 for seniors (65+)$13 for kids (5-12)

Seniors Day (Aug. 26 and 29), $13 tickets for seniors 65+.

Military Appreciation Day (Aug. 27), has discounted tickets for active military, their spouses and kids. Also for retired military, military veterans and their spouses. This also includes deals on merchandise and food for all fair guests.$13 for adults (13-64)$13 for seniors (65+)$13 for kids (5-12)

Kids Day (Aug. 28 and Sept. 2) is $13 for kids aged 5-12.

Transportation, parking options

The State Fair has multiple transportation and parking options, such as express buses, car and bike parking, free park-and-ride locations, and designated areas for ride-share services.

There is on-site parking in the Fairground Lots available on a first-come basis for $20, starting at 6 a.m.

The fair will feature 33 new foods and six new food vendors at this year's State Fair. That brings the total to 1,600 foods and 300 different concession locations.

The fair will feature 63 new drinks, with State Fair officials saying there are 46 exclusive beverages returning to the 2024 fair, which can be found here.

The price was also raised for the all-you-can-drink milk at the State Fair, increasing to $3, $1 more than 2023.

New attractions

There are many new attractions, rides and more at the State Fair this year.

The new Minnesota State Fair phone app will help people navigate the fair, and can be downloaded on your phone's app store.

There will be two new rides; The Kraken, a pendulum-style ride with a swinging arm, and The Defender, which is a propeller-style ride.

Grandstand shows

Here's the lineup for the Grandstand:

Aug. 22: Becky G with Los Aptos

Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper

Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

Aug. 25: Blake Shelton with Emily Ann Roberts

Aug. 26: Happy Together Tour 2024 featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills

Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain

Aug. 28: Jon Pardi with Dillon Carmichael

Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe with White Reaper

Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty with Beauty School Dropout

Aug. 31: Stephen Sanchez

Sept. 1: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals (free)

Sept. 2: Kidz Bop Live 2024

Free shows and entertainment

There are over 900 shows, 100 plus acts all for free at the State Fair.

Click here for performances and schedules.

Map your route

Here is a map of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. For more maps and directions, click here.