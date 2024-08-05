Minnesota State Fair new beers, drinks for 2024

article

The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair drinks available at the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will feature 63 new drinks, in addition to 33 new foods and six new vendors for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. State Fair officials say 46 exclusive beverages are also returning to the 2024 fair, which can be found here.

Here are the new drinks:

Agua Fresca Hard Slushie

A refreshing frozen blend of watermelon and mint, this agua fresca-inspired slushie will keep you cool on hot summer days. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Apple Pie Hazy Cider

A delightful fusion of fresh-pressed apples and warm pie spices for a beautifully balanced taste. Unleash the taste of autumn! 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Attack of the Quack!

Let your tastebuds embark on an epic quest with this purple punch-inspired kettle sour. Comes with a Viking souvenir rubber ducky ready to conquer the high seas, and perhaps football season! 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Baja Breeze Slushie

A tropical whirlwind of mango, pineapple and lime. Enjoy a frozen fruity flavor giving refreshing beach vibes. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

Barn Storm

A tropical sour ale with an infusion of jalapeño. Enjoy this blend of fruit and spice for a refreshing kick. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Black Currant Mead

This sessionable mead is made of honey from midwestern pollinators, fermented dry, and then sweetened with freshly pressed black currant juice. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Blackberry Breeze

Experience the irresistible sweetness of ripe blackberries with every pour. Let the smooth, fruity notes of blackberry sweep you off your feet, while relaxation meets fruity perfection. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Blackberry Limeade Lager

Fruity with an edge, Blackberry Limeade Lager is subtly sweet with a twist of tart citrus. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Blackberry Mojito Hard Seltzer

A delicious cocktail-inspired sugar-free Bolo Hard Seltzer, featuring notes of blackberry, lime, mint and sweet honey with a lovely purple hue. Your tropical escape awaits! 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Blood Orange Mimosa Cider

Dry champagne-like cider sweetened with freshly pressed blood orange juice, a refreshing drink perfect for any time of day. 6.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Bloody Mary

Malt alcohol base mixed with award-winning Bloody Mary mix by Lovejoy. Grab a glass for a savory cocktail-inspired sip. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

Blueberry Pancake Lager

This fun, breakfast-inspired brew perfectly combines the zing of tart blueberries with a maple sweetness and a smooth malty finish. The playful notes of caramel, brown sugar and blueberry will bring you back to summer mornings at the breakfast table. 4.9% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Boombox Freeze

A frozen seltzer with tropical fruit and sweet strawberry flavors. Call it a mixtape in your mouth! 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Cakewalk Berry Bliss Lager

A taste of fresh strawberries, creamy vanilla and sweet cake flavors all in one glass. It's a perfect sippable treat. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Chelsey's Southern Sipper

A symphony of smooth bourbon flavor, juicy peaches and sweet tea. A dose of southern hospitality in every sip. Garnished with a candy peach ring. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

Cherry Lime Freeze

Get your freeze on with this delicious, sweet and flavorful slushie made with Quirk seltzer and a fruity and floral mix of flavors including cherry blossom and lime & cherry limeade. 4% ABV. Brewed by Boulevard Beverage Co.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Chocobananas Wheat Ale

A hearty wheat ale with notes of creamy chocolate and banana flavors. Try it out for a drinkable twist on the classic dessert duo. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Cinnamon Lemoncello Cake'd Up

Delivering delicious cinnamon and lemon flavors that are sweet, tangy and refreshing. This beer embodies the rich flavors and traditions of Italy in every sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Firecracker Cream Ale

Erupting with pops of tart raspberries and a hint of lime, this cream ale is a flavor bomb in the heart of summer. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Frozen Mango Tango

A burst of mango, citrus and dark rum-inspired flavors. Destinations await with this vibrant and refreshing frozen drink made with real fruit juice. Feeling bold? Try it mixed with Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri for a Ball Park Vice. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Liftbridge Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Frozen Piña Colada

A blend of natural pineapple, real coconut cream and rum flavors combine in this classic tropical frozen cocktail-inspired seltzer slushie for the ultimate island escape. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Frozen Spicy Pineapple Margarita

Spice things up with this frozen cocktail-inspired slushie made with pineapple and tequila flavors, Proper Bartender Habanero Bitters and topped with Tajín seasoning. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

This strawberry and rum-flavored frozen cocktail-inspired drink is made with real fruit juice. Set sail, this is a vacation in a cup. PRO TIP: Get it mixed with Frozen Mango Tango for our version of a Ball Park Vice. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Golden Spike Ale

This western-inspired tasty golden ale is crafted with prickly pear and mezcal flavors. Saddle up! 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Grilled Pineapple Lager

Charred to perfection, this lager boasts a caramelized flavor atop its juicy pineapple base. 5.2% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Grumpy Old Manhattan

Take a step inside the speakeasy and enjoy this refreshing malt-based take on a classic cocktail, crafted with flavors of aged bourbon and cherry. Served with a smoky surprise. 7% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Hazy Days IPA

The late summer morning haze that settles over the Mighty Midway meets its match with this IPA. Filled with robust, juicy notes of pineapple and tropical fruit and haze for, well, days. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

A Hazy Shade

This silky New Zealand Hazy IPA has smooth notes of tropical fruits including mango, passion fruit, guava and lime. Enjoy in the shade of a beautiful Minnesota summer day. 6% ABV. 35 IBU. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Dual Citizen Brewing Company in collaboration with The Freehouse, Minneapolis, Minn.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Iced Tea Lemonade Blonde Ale

A refreshing cream ale inspired by the legendary Arnold Palmer beverage. This unique brew combines the crispness of a classic cream ale with the zesty tang of lemonade and the classic taste of iced tea. Cheers to embracing the bright side of life with every refreshing gulp. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn., by Bald Man Brewing.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Imperial Lager

A medium-bodied, golden lager with the perfect blend of sweet malty flavor and fruity-floral hop aroma. This beer packs a punch, so grab your State Fair favorite foods and enjoy the people watching! 7.8% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Imperial Mai Tai Seltzer

A sweet, fruity, tart and sparkling lower-calorie and lower-carb seltzer. Dig your toes into the sand and buckle your seat belt, this drink is ready to start your fair vacation right. Enjoy solo or in a Tropical Escape Seltzer Flight with Passion Fruit Daiquiri and Watermelon Hard Candy. 8% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Lake Dayz Spritz

This refreshing tropical wine spritz is made from Minnesota-grown grapes with a hint of tropical fruit and light bubbles. Cheers! 7% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery & Lift Bridge Brewing Company, Stillwater, Minn.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Lemon Bellini

A Minnesota-made sparkling Edelweiss wine made with fresh pureed lemons. A citrus-forward refreshing drink perfect for sipping on a scenic fair day. Enjoy solo or in a Bellini Flight with orange, lemon and peach. 12% ABV. Wine made in Cannon River, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Lingonberry Blast

A burst of vibrant flavor that's both tart and subtly sweet, perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your State Fair experience. It is sure to delight your taste buds – solo or paired with delicious fair eats. 5% ABV. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

"The Lingonburg" - Lingonberry Shandy

This Minnesota aviation-inspired delight is a refreshing lingonberry-flavored shandy that’s just the right mix of tart, sweet and a hint of pink – perfect for your high-flying taste buds. It’s light enough to keep you grounded while still giving your spirits a lift. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Company.

At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Mai Tai Slushie

Blending tropical orange, pineapple and rum flavor into a refreshing frozen drink, escape to paradise with this hard slushie. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Mudslide Slushie

A luscious and creamy mudslide-inspired slushie. Filled with flavors of coffee, Irish cream and heavy cream. This lactose-free boozy milkshake is served with an edible straw. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Mustard Stain IPA

Inspired by the perfect fair-food condiment, this mustard beer is a full-bodied, hop-forward, Session IPA spiced with mustard seeds. Sit back and enjoy this beer while watching a horse or livestock show. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Hastings, Minn., by Spiral Brewery.

At Aldo's Burgers, Sabino's Pizza Pies, Snack House and Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum.

Orange Bellini

A citrusy delight of Minnesota-made sparkling Edelweiss wine, perfectly blended with fresh pureed oranges. Indulge in its refreshing zest, solo or in a Bellini Flight with a trio of orange, lemon and peach. 12% ABV. Brewed in Cannon River, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Passion Fruit Daiquiri Seltzer

Citrusy hints of melon, pineapple and kiwi, sure to transport you back to a sunset stroll on the beach. Enjoy this delicate balance of sweet and tart lower-calorie and lower-carb seltzer. Enjoy solo or in a Tropical Escape Seltzer Flight with Imperial Mai Tai and Watermelon Hard Candy. 5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Piña Ciderlada

A blend of freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with pineapple juice and coconut cream. Garnished with a pineapple and cherry skewer. Enjoy the beach in a glass! 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Pineapple Party

Delight your senses with this light and refreshing blonde ale, bursting with juicy pineapple notes. A vibrant fusion where tropical meets traditional. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Pink Lady Lemonade

Take a delightful sip down memory lane with a vibrant and refreshing spin on a beloved summertime treat served slushie-style. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ragin Cajun, located in The Garden, west wall.

Popping Good Wine

Experience a burst of flavors with a blend of red and sparkling white wine, enhanced with a surprising popping candy twist. Give your classic glass of wine a pop of surprise! 8% ABV. Brewed in Cannon River, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Prickly Pear Passion Fruit Cider

Juicy and bursting with tropical fruit, this refreshing cider is crafted with fresh-pressed apples, bright prickly pear and tart, zingy passion fruit flavor. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Purple Maize

A refreshing and light-bodied Mexican-style lager brewed with purple corn, featuring notes of honey and biscuit. This is a perfect drink to accompany your favorite fair foods. 4.6% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Company.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar.

Purple Reign IPA

This vivid purple double dry-hopped Cold IPA uses 100 percent Minnesota malt as a backbone for a "princely" amount of hops lending fruit, fresh pineapple and nectarine notes. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Red Devil Hurricane

This vibrant passion fruit, lime and rum-flavored hard slushie will transport you to the streets of New Orleans with every icy sip. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ragin Cajun, located in The Garden, west wall.

S'more Than A Feeling Slushie

Combining the flavors of the traditional campfire treat, this drink gives notes of toasted marshmallows, rich chocolate and graham cracker crunch. Flavors are fused together into a frozen seltzer-based slushie for a refreshing sense of nostalgia bringing an outdoor adventure to every sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing.

At Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum.

Sour Batch Fizz

A tasty sour beer with a little extra fizz. Choose from three flavors: raspberry, watermelon or woodruff. A fun take on traditional-flavored sour beers, done as it is in Germany. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Sparkling Pearsecco

A delightful pear cider inspired by the effervescent charm of Italian sparkling wines. Time for a bubbly toast! 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Spring Valley, Minn., by Loon Juice Cider Company.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Steph's Summer Spritzer

Unwind with a divine blend of white wine, peaches, mangos and citrus. Light, sweet and incredibly refreshing. 6.3% ABV. Wine made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Strawberry Guava Miraculum

Add an extra twist to your usual IPA. Amp up your beer with a bold burst of strawberry and guava. This fruited drink reinvents the signature Miraculum Midwest IPA. 6.4% ABV. 75 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble

Freshly pressed apples fermented dry and then sweetened with rhubarb, strawberry juice, blackstrap molasses and lactose sugars. This Minnesota classic treat is making its cider-style State Fair debut. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Sweet Clementine Beer

A flavorful and aromatic light lager brewed with clementines, resulting in a bright and citrus-forward brew. Zesty, tangy and fruity notes, garnished with a candy peach ring. Its crisp body and clementine aroma will have you singing "oh my darling!" 4.2% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Tangerine Sunset Mojito

This refreshing malt-based non-distilled mojito bursts with citrusy tangerine that dances harmoniously with the invigorating bite of fresh mint leaves. It's a vibrant and tropical escape in every sip, perfect for those seeking a taste of summer bliss. 6% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co. in collaboration with Tattersall Distilling, Minneapolis, Minn.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Touchy Peely

This summer sensation combines the crisp, refreshing taste of a traditional kölsch with a bright burst of lemony citrus – a tangy and enticing ale perfect for hot summer days. A nicely balanced blend of maltiness and zesty lemon notes delivers an ultra-fresh new drinking experience. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Modist Brewing.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Triple Berry Cream Ale

A triple threat of flavors exploding with bright, vibrant and fresh fruitiness from a blend of strawberry, blueberry and raspberry. This crisp, berry-licious cream ale will dance onto your tastebuds. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Tropical Fruit Smoothy IPA

The State Fair has cute pink piglets, the neon pink glow of Mighty Midway and now pink beer! This colorful flavor-blast beer comes with a wild blend of Strata hops, luscious marshmallows and a mix of tropical fruit flavor that'll take your taste buds to paradise! 7.1% ABV. 41 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Tutti Frutti Bubblegum Hard Slushy

Experience a unique fusion of nostalgia and refreshment with this blend of bubblegum and vibrant fruity notes. This slushy delivers a playful and memorable taste that is perfectly balanced and refreshingly light. Plus, every slushy comes garnished with bubblegum – enjoy the bubbly fun! 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Watermelon Crush

Kickstart your fair day with a lively blend of refreshing watermelon, citrus and Red Bull Red. This seltzer-based slushie will keep you cool and caffeinated. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Watermelon Hard Candy Seltzer

Starting sour and finishing sweet, this watermelon-flavored hard candy-inspired seltzer is a throwback to the bike-riding days visiting the corner convenience store. Experience memories of hands full of candy and bellies full of delight – in a cup! Order solo or in a Tropical Escape Seltzer Flight with Passion Fruit Daiquiri and Imperial Mai Tai. 5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

NA Rotating Brews - non-alcoholic brew

Featuring a variety of non-alcoholic brews, this brand-new exclusive tap line is focused solely on alcohol-free craft beer, cider and seltzers. Stop by for a glass or a flight of specialty Minnesota-made drinks from a number of local breweries, rotating daily. Note: 21+ only, photo ID required. At Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

At Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building, west side.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.