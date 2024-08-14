Minnesota State Fair: MN Craft Brewers Guild offers non-alcoholic flight option

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is back at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair and includes a non-alcoholic craft beverage flight option for the first time.

What to expect

The exhibit will highlight 98 craft breweries and brewpubs in Minnesota, and almost 200 beers will be available on rotating flights throughout the two weeks at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says the flights are designed by "flair profile" and include:

Crisp and Clean - cream ales, pilsners, lagers, and other thirst quencher

Hoppy and Bitter - IPAs, DDHIPAs, NEIPAs, Hazys

Fruity, Spicy, Tart, and Funky – everything fruited, sour, or strange

Malty, Sweet, Dark, and Roasty – porters and stouts

Minnesota Mix – a variety of beer styles

NA Craft Beverage Flight - for any non-beer drinker

For the first time ever, a non-alcoholic craft beverage flight will be offered at the exhibit this year, which includes beer, cider, kombucha, soda, and more.

The Brewed in Minnesota exhibit

The press release described the Brewed in Minnesota exhibit as highlighting "the talents of Minnesota’s craft breweries and brewpubs while also exploring the relationship between agriculture and brewing."

In addition to the craft beers, people can check out educational presentations on a variety of topics given by industry leaders, local businesses, and craft brewers twice a day.

The exhibit can be found in the Agriculture and Horticulture building.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.