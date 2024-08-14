Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota State Fair: MN Craft Brewers Guild offers non-alcoholic flight option

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 14, 2024 12:39pm CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is back at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair and includes a non-alcoholic craft beverage flight option for the first time. 

What to expect 

The exhibit will highlight 98 craft breweries and brewpubs in Minnesota, and almost 200 beers will be available on rotating flights throughout the two weeks at the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says the flights are designed by "flair profile" and include: 

  • Crisp and Clean - cream ales, pilsners, lagers, and other thirst quencher
  • Hoppy and Bitter - IPAs, DDHIPAs, NEIPAs, Hazys
  • Fruity, Spicy, Tart, and Funky – everything fruited, sour, or strange
  • Malty, Sweet, Dark, and Roasty – porters and stouts
  • Minnesota Mix – a variety of beer styles
  • NA Craft Beverage Flight - for any non-beer drinker

For the first time ever, a non-alcoholic craft beverage flight will be offered at the exhibit this year, which includes beer, cider, kombucha, soda, and more. 

The Brewed in Minnesota exhibit 

The press release described the Brewed in Minnesota exhibit as highlighting "the talents of Minnesota’s craft breweries and brewpubs while also exploring the relationship between agriculture and brewing." 

In addition to the craft beers, people can check out educational presentations on a variety of topics given by industry leaders, local businesses, and craft brewers twice a day. 

The exhibit can be found in the Agriculture and Horticulture building. 

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

