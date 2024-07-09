Deep-fried ranch dressing is peak Minnesota for the State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's crazy it took this long for deep-fried ranch dressing to be on the new food list at the Minnesota State Fair.
Deep-fried ranch dressing is one of 33 official new foods at the Minnesota State Fair this year, and it will surely be on many Minnesotan's must-try lists.
It's just ranch, fried.
Here's how it's described on the State Fair's website: "Ranch dressing filling made with ranch seasoning, buttermilk and cream cheese in a panko shell, deep-fried and dusted with ranch powder. Served with a side of hot honey sauce crafted with Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce." It's vegetarian.
How Minnesotan.
The dish will be sold at LuLu's Public House in the West End Market.
FOX 9 got a preview of the item on Tuesday — the filling is thicker than ranch dressing. Kelly O'Connell likened it to a cream cheese wonton. Hannah Flood said it's better than a cream cheese wonton saying, "It's so good" and rated it 10/10.
Social media is already buzzing at the idea of ranch dressing deep-fried. While some think it's a disgusting idea, others are thrilled to try it. Here's a sampling.
In addition to the 33 official new foods, there are also six new food vendors this year.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.