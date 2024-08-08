Minnesota State Fair: It'll cost you $3 now for all-you-can-drink milk

article

A cup of all-you-can-drink milk at the Minnesota State Fair will now cost $3 this year—$1 more than it did in 2023.

What we know

Midwest Dairy has raised the price of its all-you-can-drink cup of milk to $3, up from $2 last year, a press release says.

When the Midwest Dairy booth opened in 1955, it charged 10 cents for a bottomless cup of white milk. Now, Midwest Dairy offers 2% white or 1% chocolate milk for $3 at the All-You-Can-Drink Milk Stand near the Coliseum.

Midwest Dairy raised the price of a bottomless cup of milk from $1 to $2 in 2015.

Midwest Dairy calls the all-you-can-drink milk the "best deal at the fair" because it's the only food or drink item that is unlimited.

Why the price hike?

Jay Edenborg of Midwest Dairy told FOX 9 the price increase "Reflects significant increases in labor costs to produce and serve the nutritious, delicious and refreshing milk fairgoers have enjoyed since 1955."

New ‘flavor of the fair’

In other news, Midwest Dairy this week revealed its ninth annual ice cream "flavor of the fair" for 2024, called Rock Star-Berry. It's a vanilla malt or sundae topped with fruity rice cereal and strawberries. It's available at the Dairy Goodness Bar.

When visiting the Dairy Goodness Bar, fairgoers can also make suggestions for next year's flavor.