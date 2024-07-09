Minnesota State Fair unveils 6 new food vendors for 2024

There are six new vendors at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday revealed 33 official new foods and six new vendors for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, bringing the total to 1,600 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Here are the six new vendors:

Chan's Eatery

Chan's Eatery a new vendor for the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Chan's Eatery serves Korean corndogs (hot dog and mozzarella cheese, battered with panko, deep-fried and finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Option to add a coating of fried potatoes or to substitute toppings for hot Cheetos with spicy mayo); Mochi donuts in eight varieties (original glaze, churro, cookies ‘n cream, Fruity Pebbles, chocolate, strawberry, matcha and taro; Fruit and milk boba teas with optional tapioca and jelly toppings.

Chan's Eatery is located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues.

El Burrito Mercado

El Burrito Mercado is a new vendor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

El Burrito Mercado serves Quesabirria Taquitos (deep-fried, rolled tacos filled with beef marinated in red sauce and cheese, topped with salsa verde and crumbled cheese); Esquites (corn kernels cooked with herbs, topped with sour cream, crumbled cheese, chile powder and lime, served in a cup); and Agua de Sandia Loca (watermelon drink with chamoy and bits of seasoned dried mango). All items are gluten-friendly.

El Burrito Mercado is located at the International Bazaar, south center section.

Kosharina Egyptian Cuisine

Kosharina Egyptian Cuisine is a new vendor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Kosharina Egyptian Cuisine serves Koshari (rice, pasta, chickpeas, lentils, tomato sauce, garlicky vinegar "dakkah" sauce, topped with fried onions) in three varieties (chicken, beef and vegetable); plus caffeine-free iced hibiscus tea. Koshari is gluten-free without pasta, and the vegetable variety is vegan.

It's located south of the Grandstand Building under the Grandstand Ramp.

Loon Lake Iced Tea

Loon Lake Iced Tea is a new vendor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Loon Lake Iced Tea serves Official New Food Cotton Candy Iced Tea, plus a variety of brewed, naturally flavored, cane sugar-sweetened iced teas, including blood orange, blueberry, peach, strawberry and unsweetened.

It's located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.

Midtown Global Market's Indigenous Food Lab

Midtown Global Market's Indigenous Food Lab is a new vendor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Midtown Global Market's Indigenous Food Lab serves Official New Food Nixtamal and Wild Rice Bowl with Wóžapi and Bison Meatballs or Sweet Potato Dumplings, with the option to add cricket and seed mix. All items are gluten-free. Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 only.

It's located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Paella Depot

Paella Depot is a new vendor at the 2024 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Paella Depot serves Chicken and Chorizo Paella (a traditional Spanish caramelized rice dish with leeks, red bell peppers, zucchini and snap peas, with option to add fried egg or seafood). Plus, aguas frescas in six flavors made from fruit puree, whole fruit, lime juice, agave and water. All items are gluten-free and dairy-free.

It's located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Clough and Nelson streets.

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.