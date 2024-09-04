Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota State Fair ends with 5th highest attendance total ever

Published  September 4, 2024 1:25pm CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Despite several days that saw storms roll through fairgrounds, the Minnesota State Fair saw its fifth-highest attendance total ever recorded.

By the numbers

The Minnesota State Fair saw a total of 1,925,904 people walk through its gates from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, 2024.

The total attendance represents more than the last two years – 1,835,826 total people during the 2023 fair, and 1,842,222 during the 2022 event.

But it’s also down from the all-time, pre-pandemic high of 2,126,551 set in 2019.

Daily records

Despite the overall total being below a record, five daily records were broken in 2024.

  • The first Thursday saw 138,875 people — the previous record was 133,326 in 2016.
  • The first Friday saw 171,233 people — the previous record was 164,741 in 2023.
  • The first Wednesday saw 145,531 people — the previous record was 144,940 in 2018.
  • The second Friday saw 225,521 people — the previous record was 209,789 in 2019.
  • The second Sunday saw 256,015 people — the previous record was 245,243 in 2019.