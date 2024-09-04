Minnesota State Fair ends with 5th highest attendance total ever

The Brief The Great Minnesota Get-Together saw it’s fifth-highest attendance total ever recorded. The all-time record was set in 2019, at 2,126,551 people. Five total daily attendance records were broken in 2024.



Despite several days that saw storms roll through fairgrounds, the Minnesota State Fair saw its fifth-highest attendance total ever recorded.

By the numbers

The Minnesota State Fair saw a total of 1,925,904 people walk through its gates from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, 2024.

The total attendance represents more than the last two years – 1,835,826 total people during the 2023 fair, and 1,842,222 during the 2022 event.

But it’s also down from the all-time, pre-pandemic high of 2,126,551 set in 2019.

Daily records

Despite the overall total being below a record, five daily records were broken in 2024.