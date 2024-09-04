Minnesota State Fair ends with 5th highest attendance total ever
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Despite several days that saw storms roll through fairgrounds, the Minnesota State Fair saw its fifth-highest attendance total ever recorded.
By the numbers
The Minnesota State Fair saw a total of 1,925,904 people walk through its gates from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2, 2024.
The total attendance represents more than the last two years – 1,835,826 total people during the 2023 fair, and 1,842,222 during the 2022 event.
But it’s also down from the all-time, pre-pandemic high of 2,126,551 set in 2019.
Daily records
Despite the overall total being below a record, five daily records were broken in 2024.
- The first Thursday saw 138,875 people — the previous record was 133,326 in 2016.
- The first Friday saw 171,233 people — the previous record was 164,741 in 2023.
- The first Wednesday saw 145,531 people — the previous record was 144,940 in 2018.
- The second Friday saw 225,521 people — the previous record was 209,789 in 2019.
- The second Sunday saw 256,015 people — the previous record was 245,243 in 2019.