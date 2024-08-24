Minnesota State Fair sets back to back attendance records
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair set an attendance record for its second day on Friday, after an attendance record was set for the opening day Thursday.
How many people attended the second day?
A total of 171,233 attended the State Fair on Friday, Aug. 23, which beat the previous record of 164,741 that was set in 2023, according to the fair's website.
In 2023, a total of 1.8 million people attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The record for total attendance was set in 2019, when 2,126,551 people attended the fair in 2019.
Friday's large crowds were not deterred after an hour-long power outage, which caused issues across the fair, including two people who were stuck for a short time on the Skyscaper ride at Adventure Park.
