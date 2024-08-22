Minnesota State Fair 2024: Scenes from 1st day

The rain didn't stop the Minnesota State Fair crowds on its opening day.

Crowds flocked to the Great Minnesota Get-Together for food, rides, animals and much more.

The fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Fairground hours are 7 a.m.-11 p.m. every day, but on Labor Day the fairgrounds will close at 9 p.m. Most buildings will close at 9 p.m., except on Labor Day, where most will close at 8 p.m.

Here are some scenes from the day, including a few FOX 9 shows from Thursday morning:

FOX 9 Good Day

A fun episode of Good Day aired at the fair on the first day. This State Fair will be Alix Kendall's last fair with FOX 9 before she retires.

FOX 9 Good Day at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Jason Show

The Jason Show featured some special guests, and some delicious fair food.

The Jason Show at the Minnesota State Fair.

P.J. Fleck Show

Gopher Football Head Coach, P.J. Fleck, made an appearance at the FOX 9 booth for the P.J. Fleck show.

The P.J. Fleck Show at FOX 9's booth at the Minnesota State Fair.

Large crowds at the State Fair

Despite the rain later in the day, the crowds were out in full-force for the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. People enjoyed food, rides, games and much more.

2024 Minnesota State Fair.

Rainy first day at the State Fair

The first day started out nice, but some heavy rain through in the afternoon. That did not deter fairgoers, as they continued to enjoy the day.

Rainy first day at the Minnesota State Fair.

Animals at the State Fair