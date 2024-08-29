Minnesota State Fair sets 3rd attendance record for 2024

article

The Brief A total of 145,531 people attended the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. This is the third attendance record set during the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. The Minnesota State Fair will run through Monday, Sept. 2.



The Minnesota State Fair set another attendance record for Wednesday at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

How many people attended on Wednesday?

A total of 145,531 people passed through the gates on Wednesday, Aug. 28, beating the previous record of 144,940 set in 2018, according to the State Fair's website.

In 2023, more than 1.8 million people attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The record for total attendance was set in 2019 when 2,126,551 people attended the fair.

So far, the Minnesota State Fair has recorded just over 980,000 people attending the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, with several days still to go.

Dig deeper

The fair set back-to-back records to start in 2024, with high attendance on both opening day (138,875 people) and the first Friday (171,233 people).

On Aug. 26, the state fair had its lowest attended Monday and first Sunday since the 1980s, likely due to a mixture of extreme heat and impending storms. Tuesday rebounded slightly, but attendance was still lower than in 2023.