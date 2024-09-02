MN State Fair smashes second Sunday attendance record

The Minnesota State Fair crushed an attendance record on Sunday, making for the fair's fifth daily attendance record set this year.

What we know

The fair reported 256,015 visitors on Sunday, September 1. That surpassed the previous record of 245,243, set back in 2019, by more than 10,000 people.

Great weather over the weekend made for two records on Friday and Sunday.

Among the visitors at the fair was Gov. Tim Walz, who served up ice cream for fairgoers. Melissa Peterman also stopped by the FOX 9 booth to host a special live "Person, Place or Thing."

Records set

The 2024 Minnesota State Fair has set five daily records this year:

Opening day: 138,875 (topped the previous record of 133,326 from 2019)

First Friday: 171,233 (topped the previous record of 164,741 from 2023)

Wednesday: 145,531 (topped the previous record of 144,940 from 2019)

Second Friday: 225,521 (topped the previous record of 209,789 from 2019)

Second Sunday: 256,015 (topped the previous record of 245,243 from 2018)