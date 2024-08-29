Minnesota State Fair hit by severe weather on Thursday

The Minnesota State Fair was hit by severe weather Thursday, sending hundreds of people to seek shelter from heavy rain and wind.

What we know

Emergency alerts rang out on cell phones across the fairgrounds on Thursday, as Ramsey County Emergency Management urged people to seek shelter due to the threat of severe weather.

While plenty of people saw the storm coming and chose to leave early, others decided to ride it out in designated storm shelters throughout the fairgrounds.

"It didn’t last long," said one fair goer. "It was quick and we were out. Back in the food."

Vendors adapt

Many vendors closed their doors to protect themselves from the elements, while state fair police went around alerting people to the imminent threat over loudspeakers.

"We knew it was going to rain, so I brought my rain jacket, his rain jacket and we just kind of prepared for it," said Ella Paaverud of Shoreview.

While rain continued on-and-off throughout the rest of the evening, once the heavy rain cleared, vendors re-opened and people donning rain ponchos and umbrellas continued to enjoy the festivities.

"We came at 3pm. We knew it was going to rain, but we didn’t care," said Mike Bergren of Robbinsdale. "Weather doesn’t change my attitude. I’m a Minnesotan."