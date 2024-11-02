MN House of Representatives race: What's at stake

It's three days until Election Day, and one thing at stake here in Minnesota is the State House of Representatives.

Why it matters

Right now, Democrats have the Trifecta effect. But that could change. Republicans only have to flip four seats to take control of the State House. That would leave Democrats with the Governorship and the State Senate.

"The most optimistic estimates are there are up to 15 races that are possibly flippable," said David Schultz, Political Analyst and Professor of Political Science at Hamline University.

There are 15 possible, but Schultz thinks it will come down to seven to 10 races, giving Republicans multiple pathways to potentially take control of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

"No one really can be sure. Are the Democrats in a good position of holding on? Are the Republicans in a good position?" said Schultz.

Two years ago, Democrats won the Minnesota House, Senate, and governorship. Schultz says the Dems won by a razor-thin margin.

"There was about four races in the House of Representatives that collectively were decided by less than 2,000 votes," said Schultz.

What comes next

If Democrats hold on to the trifecta and win the House, they would be able to continue to do what they’ve been doing without compromise. But if Republicans take control of the House, things would change.

"The Democrats are going to have to negotiate with the Republicans. And this is going into a legislative session where the estimates are that the state will be dealing with a structural deficit," said Schultz.

With a close race nationally and possibly here in The Land of 10,000 Lakes, knowing who controls the house could be up in the air for an uncertain amount of time

"I think it's unlikely that The House of Representatives in Minnesota will be called on Election Night. If some of those races are as close as I think they're going to be, they may not be called for several days," said Schultz.

Schultz adds that even if The State House is called after several days, there could be recounts in some of those races, which could potentially drag them out for several weeks.