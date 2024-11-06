Minnesota election results: Control of MN House still too close to call

The Brief The Minnesota House of Representatives is split 67-67 after the election. Several races were determined by less than 500 votes, with the winners of two races being determined by 28 votes and 13 votes. The narrow races could trigger an automatic recount under state law, which could change which party is in control.



The Minnesota House of Representatives is an even split after Election Day, but two races determined by just a handful of votes could lead to an automatic recount and change which party is in control.

Find other election results here.

Background

Democrats went into the election with a six-seat majority in the Minnesota House, but the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website Wednesday morning shows the House was split 67-67, with two Democrats narrowly hanging onto their seats in races that may trigger automatic recounts under the state law.

When a state legislative candidate is winning by less than 0.5%, Minnesota law says there can be a publicly funded recount in that race.

What are the results?

Democratic Rep. Brad Tabke won reelection over Republican Aaron Paul by 13 votes for District 54A in Shakopee. Tabke earned 10,954 votes, 49.95% of the total, to Paul’s 10,941 votes, 49.89% of the total.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Dan Wolgamott won reelection in District 14B (St. Cloud) by just 28 votes. Wolgamott earned 9,757 votes, 49.93% of the total, to Republican Sue Ek’s 9,729 votes, 49.79% of the total.

These weren't the only close races for a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. At least seven other races were neck and neck, five of which were determined by less than 500 votes.

Find election results for all State House Districts here:

What they’re saying

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman released a statement regarding the initial results, saying in part, "Based on current results, control of the Minnesota House of Representatives is too close to call. It is important to be patient while we wait for results to be finalized. All eligible voters in Minnesota should have their voices heard and their votes counted."

House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth posted a statement on X about the results, saying in part, "Tonight, House Republicans broke the Democrat trifecta and restored balance to Minnesota… There are seats still outstanding tonight that are very winnable for Republicans, and any one of those would deliver a House GOP Majority."

Context

A divided House of Representatives has occurred only once before in Minnesota politics, when in January 1979 both parties earned 67 seats, and split duties – until a chaotic end of the session.

Election results in Minnesota are not official until they are certified by the state’s canvassing board, which is scheduled to occur on Nov. 21. The 2025 session is scheduled to begin Jan. 14, and will end by May 19.

Democrats control the Senate

Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart is the winner of Minnesota’s State Senate District 45 special election, meaning the DFL will keep control of the state Senate, the Associated Press called early on Nov. 6.

In 2022, the DFL picked up enough seats in the Minnesota Senate to control both chambers of the Legislature, including the Minnesota House.



Coupled with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz being a democrat, it was the first time the party had the "trifecta" of power since 2012.

The sole Minnesota Senate race for the District 45 seat was left vacant by the resignation of Democrat Sen. Kelly Morrison, who is running for Dean Phillips' spot in Congress for Minnesota’s Third District.

The single seat now decides control of the Minnesota Senate for the next two years.