Minnesota fraud: DHS launching 'Operation PARRIS' to target refugee cases

The Brief Federal authorities announced the start of Operation PARRIS, which will target refugee cases in Minnesota for fraud and crime investigations. The operation is focused on about 5,600 refugees in Minnesota who do not have Green Cards. Fraud cases will reportedly be referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) announced a "sweeping initiative" on refugee cases in Minnesota.

Federal authorities say "Operation Post-Admission Refugee Reverification and Integrity Strengthening (PARRIS)" will reexamine thousands of refugee cases with "new background checks and intensive verification of refugee claims."

It's the latest development in a series of targeted federal enforcement operations in Minnesota.

Operation PARRIS

What they're saying:

The following statement from a DHS spokesperson was shared in a news release:

"Minnesota is ground zero for the war on fraud. This operation in Minnesota demonstrates that the Trump administration will not stand idly by as the U.S. immigration system is weaponized by those seeking to defraud the American people. American citizens and the rule of law come first, always."

Federal officials say the operation started in mid-December 2025 as part of a strategy to enhance screening standards under Executive Order 14161 and Presidential Proclamation 10949. These directives instruct federal agencies to identify and implement "new vetting enhancements in order to safeguard the nation from foreign terrorists and other public safety threats."

This is a continuation of another investigation, Operation Twin Shield, that reportedly uncovered widespread immigration fraud in the state.

USCIS is leading Operation PARRIS with adjudicators conducting thorough background checks, reinterviews, and merit reviews of refugee claims. The operation is now referring cases of fraud and other crimes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fraud in Minnesota

The backstory:

Congressional hearings were held in the wake of rampant fraud being discovered through state-administered programs relying on federal funds.

In October, the state began auditing the 14 high-risk Medicaid programs and earlier this month, Gov. Walz tapped Tim O'Malley to head a state fraud prevention program.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson has since announced a new round of charges related to fraud in autism, Medicaid and housing programs, while saying fraud so far uncovered could total as high as $9 billion or more.

READ MORE: 13 Medicaid services will have new enrollment frozen by MN Department of Human Services

President Donald Trump has become increasingly focused on Minnesota, targeting Somalis and criticizing Walz and other Minnesota Democrats in the process.

ICE operations in Minnesota

Local perspective:

This announcement was made during an ongoing intense federal government crackdown in Minnesota, with thousands of ICE agents flooding into the state looking for people to deport.

A deadly confrontation resulted in 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good being shot by an ICE agent.

The agent is now claiming self-defense.