Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota fraud: Feds say more than half of $18 billion spent on Medicaid programs could be fraudulent

By
Published  December 18, 2025 9:55am CST
Fraud in Minnesota
FOX 9
Fraud in MN: New charges filed related to various state programs [FULL]

Fraud in MN: New charges filed related to various state programs [FULL]

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday announced new charges related to fraud in several state programs, including five more people charged in Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services Program, autism program fraud, and a new fraud case related to Integrated Community Services. Authorities are still working to determine how much this fraud has cost. More charges are expected in the future.

The Brief

    • The U.S. Attorney's Office announced new fraud charges that show the industrial scale of fraud in Minnesota.
    • The programs defrauded included housing, autism and integrated community services.
    • Federal authorities say half or more of $18 billion spent on Medicaid programs in Minnesota since 2018 could have been fraudulently charged.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The U.S. Attorney's Office announced new charges related to fraud against the government that show the massive scale of fraud in Minnesota.

Widespread fraud in the state has garnered national attention and attacks by President Donald Trump directed at the state's Somali Community.  

The new charges are related to people accused of defrauding the government through autism and housing programs, as well as integrated community services.  

READ MORE: FBI raids Bloomington business that had license suspended for fraud

Fraud in Minnesota

MN fraud: More than half of $18B spent on Medicaid programs could be fraud, feds say

MN fraud: More than half of $18B spent on Medicaid programs could be fraud, feds say

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said at a press conference about fraud in Minnesota on Thursday that a "staggering" amount of money has been lost to fraud in Minnesota state services, giving the example of the 14 Medicaid programs, saying more than half of the $18 billion spent on these could be fraud.

What they're saying:

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thomposon spoke candidly about the scale of the fraud being uncovered in the state.

"The fraud is not small. It isn't isolated," Thompson said. "What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes. It's a staggering industrial scale of fraud. It's swamping Minnesota and calling into question everything we know about our state."

During the conference, the U.S. Attorney's Office highlighted 14 programs, including autism and housing services, that are flagged as having possible significant fraud problems.

Those 14 programs have cost a total of $18 billion since 2018, including $3.5 billion in 2024 alone. Investigators are now working to determine how much of those funds were fraudulently distributed.

MN fraud: 'Staggering' amounts of money lost, U.S. Attorney says

MN fraud: 'Staggering' amounts of money lost, U.S. Attorney says

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a "staggering" amount of money has been lost to fraud in Minnesota state services. 

By the numbers:

When asked to estimate how much of the $18 billion could be fraud, Thompson said it's possible that the total could be half or more.

"I don't make these generalizations in a hasty way," said Thompson. "So I when I say a significant amount, I'm talking in an order of half or more. But we'll see. When I look at the claims data and the providers, I see more red flags than I see legitimate providers and overwhelmingly so.

When asked if more than half of the $18 billion could be fraud, Thompson confirmed: "I'm saying that's very possible."

But, Thompson says, the U.S. Attorney's Office is routinely uncovering fraud in the state. "You don't see fraud on this scale in other states. And, part of that is just, we sit here as a team, and it's a relatively small team or a relatively small U.S. Attorney's Office. And every day we look under a rock and find a new $50 million fraud scheme. That shouldn't be the case in a state of our size. Certainly other states have problems with fraud, but I think our problem is unique."

Fraud schemes

MN housing program fraud: 5 more people charged

MN housing program fraud: 5 more people charged

Five more people have been charged in Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services Program fraud scheme, authorities announced at a press conference on Thursday. The U.S. Attorney's Office held a press conference to announce these cases of "fraud tourism." In total, 13 pepole have been charged in this program.

Housing:

Five new charges are filed against people accused of defrauding the Housing Stabilization Services program in Minnesota.

Those include two defendants connected to Pristine Health LLC, who are accused of receiving $750,000 for services they did not provide.

Another defendant tied to Safe Lodgings Inc. is accused of defrauding $1.4 million in Medicaid claims for services not provided. He is believed to have fled the country after a grand jury subpoena.

Two Philadelphia residents are accused of "fraud tourism" after hearing about easy money opportunities in Minnesota. They are accused of defrauding $3.5 million in housing stabilization payments. 

This brings the total to 13 people charged in the state's housing stabilization program, with more expected to come. 

MN autism centers fraud scheme: New charges filed

MN autism centers fraud scheme: New charges filed

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday announced additional charges have been filed in the autism centers fraud scheme, one of several schemes to defraud Minnesota state services programs in recent years. 

Autism:

Another defendant was charged in relation to the state's Autism support program. That defendant was tied to Star Autism Center in St. Cloud and received $6 million for services that were never provided. 

'Fraud tourism': People traveled to MN because it's 'easy money'

'Fraud tourism': People traveled to MN because it's 'easy money'

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday announced additional charges related to various state programs in Minnesota, noting new charges in the Housing Stabilization Services Program, including people who came to Minnesota for "fraud tourism" because they heard the program was "easy money."

Integrated Community Services:

A search warrant was served on Thursday morning in relation to suspected fraud within Integrated Community Services.

Authorities shared data that showed explosive growth in recent years, starting at $4.6 million in 2021, then $170 million in 2024 and reaching $180 million in 2025 so far.

Minnesota fraud tied to terrorism?

MN fraud money: No indication it went to support terrorist group

MN fraud money: No indication it went to support terrorist group

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson on Thursday said there is no indication the suspects who are accused of defrauding Minnesota programs funneled the money to support terrorist groups. 

Dig deeper:

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said, "There's no indication that the defendants that we've charged were radicalized or seeking to fund al-Shabab or other terrorist groups. Some money went to Somalia indirectly. Some money might have gotten into the hands of al-Shabab, which controls significant parts of Somalia and imposes a tax there, so that's a little more nuanced than there's no there's no indication that defendants have been sending money to terrorist organizations or were supporting terrorist organizations inthat way."

READ MORE: Minnesota fraud investigation: Treasury probes terror funding links

Federal response

The backstory:

The federal government continues to highlight Minnesota’s programs as the source of fraud.

According to U.S. Department of Justice figures prior to Thursday's announcement, there has been about $822 million in fraud from Minnesota services, including $300 million from Feeding Our Future, the possibility of nearly $220 million in autism program fraud and $302 million from the Housing Stabilization Program.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz this month announced a fraud prevention program, which is being directed by the former head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

READ MORE: 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the U.S. Attorney's Office and previous FOX 9 reporting.

Fraud in MinnesotaMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety