Fraud in Minnesota: GOP lawmakers speak before Congress Oversight Committee

The Brief A U.S. House committee will convene on Wednesday to discuss fraud in Minnesota under a series titled "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part 1". Minnesota GOP lawmakers such as Reps. Kristin Robbins (Maple Grove), Walter Hudson (Albertville) and Marion Rarick (Maple Lake) are all expected to speak. Gov. Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have also been invited to testify before the committee on Feb. 10, though their attendance has not yet been confirmed.



Minnesota Republican lawmakers are expected to speak before a U.S. House committee as it holds its first of several hearings focused on continued efforts to uncover fraud in Minnesota.

Fraud in Minnesota Congressional hearing

What we know:

The House Oversight Committee’s first round of hearings titled "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part 1" starts at 9 a.m.

The hearing is billed to include, "Minnesota state officials who have sounded the alarm on and investigated fraud in Minnesota's social services programs," with speakers such as state representative and GOP governor candidate Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove), in addition to Reps. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville) and Marion Rarick (R-Maple Lake).

Rep. Tom Emmer, an often vocal critic of Gov. Walz, and prominent Republican figure in the U.S. House, is also expected to attend.

Dig deeper:

The hearings are held in the wake of rampant fraud being discovered through state-administered programs relying on federal funds.

In October, the state began auditing the 14 high-risk Medicaid programs and earlier this month, Gov. Walz tapped Tim O'Malley to head a state fraud prevention program.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson has since announced a new round of charges related to fraud in autism, Medicaid and housing programs, while saying fraud so far uncovered could total as high as $9 billion or more.

President Donald Trump has become increasingly focused on Minnesota, targeting Somalis and criticizing Walz and other Minnesota Democrats in the process.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Department of Justice is actively investigating, prosecuting, and charging fraudsters who have stolen billions from taxpayers, and Congress has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded programs, as well as strong sanctions to hold offenders accountable," Republican chairman, Rep. James Comer, said in a statement.

Rep. Hudson spoke with FOX 9 Morning News on Jan. 4 about the upcoming hearing.

"My objective and the objective of my colleagues, Chair Kristen Robbins and Representative Marion Rarick, is to drag this back to the core issues of government oversight and program integrity and to enter facts into the congressional record and observations that are backed up with documentation and media reporting that indicate that we have a real problem here in the state of Minnesota," said Rep. Hudson.

What's next:

Though their attendance has yet to be confirmed, Gov. Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have also been invited to testify before the committee on Feb. 10.