13 Medicaid services will have new enrollment frozen by MN Department of Human Services

The Brief Minnesota state officials announced they will freeze new provider enrollments for 13 Medicaid services that are at high risk for fraud. A start date has not been set, but the pause is set to last for six months. Current providers can continue operations, but new applications will require exceptions.



Minnesota Medicaid enrollment frozen

What they're saying:

While officials have not shared a start date for the new provider enrollment pause, it is expected to last for six months when it begins.

Temporary Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi said, "This action is one more step we are taking to disrupt fraudulent billing. We must safeguard Medicaid resources, always mindful that access to these programs is a lifeline for so many Minnesotans."

This comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) directed state authorities to freeze new provider enrollments in response to widespread fraud found in state programs.

Current providers will continue serving clients in approved areas, and exceptions for new providers will require CMS approval.

The 13 Medicaid categories deemed at high risk for fraud include the following:

Adult companion services

Adult rehabilitative mental health services

Assertive community treatment,

Community first services and supports

Early intensive developmental and behavioral intervention

Individualized home supports

Integrated community supports

Intensive residential treatment services

Night supervision services

Nonemergency medical transportation services

Peer recovery support services

Recuperative care

The Housing Stabilization Services program, which was discontinued in October 2025

Fraud in Minnesota response

Dig deeper:

The department has already paused licenses for new home and community-based services and adult day providers for two years.

They also disenrolled about 800 inactive providers and launched a new public website for program integrity updates.

According to U.S. Department of Justice figures, there has been about $822 million in fraud from Minnesota services, including $300 million from Feeding Our Future, the possibility of nearly $220 million in autism program fraud and $302 million from the Housing Stabilization Program.