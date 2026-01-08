13 Medicaid services will have new enrollment frozen by MN Department of Human Services
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - Minnesota is freezing new provider enrollments for 13 different Medicaid services, in response to them being classified as being at high risk for fraud.
Minnesota Medicaid enrollment frozen
What they're saying:
While officials have not shared a start date for the new provider enrollment pause, it is expected to last for six months when it begins.
Temporary Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi said, "This action is one more step we are taking to disrupt fraudulent billing. We must safeguard Medicaid resources, always mindful that access to these programs is a lifeline for so many Minnesotans."
This comes after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) directed state authorities to freeze new provider enrollments in response to widespread fraud found in state programs.
Current providers will continue serving clients in approved areas, and exceptions for new providers will require CMS approval.
The 13 Medicaid categories deemed at high risk for fraud include the following:
- Adult companion services
- Adult rehabilitative mental health services
- Assertive community treatment,
- Community first services and supports
- Early intensive developmental and behavioral intervention
- Individualized home supports
- Integrated community supports
- Intensive residential treatment services
- Night supervision services
- Nonemergency medical transportation services
- Peer recovery support services
- Recuperative care
- The Housing Stabilization Services program, which was discontinued in October 2025
Fraud in Minnesota response
Dig deeper:
The department has already paused licenses for new home and community-based services and adult day providers for two years.
They also disenrolled about 800 inactive providers and launched a new public website for program integrity updates.
According to U.S. Department of Justice figures, there has been about $822 million in fraud from Minnesota services, including $300 million from Feeding Our Future, the possibility of nearly $220 million in autism program fraud and $302 million from the Housing Stabilization Program.
