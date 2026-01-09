Minneapolis Mayor Frey: ‘I dropped an F-bomb, they killed somebody’

At a news conference where Minneapolis leaders demanded transparency in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he stands by his statements.

‘I dropped an F-bomb, they killed somebody’

What they're saying:

In the hours after the ICE shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Frey called federal officials' narrative that the shooting was self-defense "bullshit" and said ICE need to get the "f***" out of Minneapolis, he said he stands by his comments.

"The narrative the administration was pushing in the immediacy following this shooting was garbage and false and B.S. It was. I stand by every one of those. This notion of inflammatory comments, I mean come on, guys… I dropped an F-bomb. They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory? I'm going with the killing somebody."

Frey and Minneapolis leaders are demanding transparency in the investigation into the shooting. This comes after the FBI blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from assisting in the investigation.