Minneapolis man accused of shooting neighbor held on $1M bail

The Minneapolis man accused of shooting his neighbor after months of threats and other disturbing behavior is being held on $1 million bail as he faces charges of attempted murder.

What do we know?

John Sawchak appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after being arrested following the shooting last week.

He was charged by warrant last week with attempted murder, first-degree assault, aggravated harassment, and stalking in the shooting.

In court on Tuesday, Sawchak was granted a public defender and ordered held on $1 million bail or $600,000 bail with conditions – including staying away from his neighbor.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sawchak remained in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

Controversy

The Minneapolis Police Department has faced criticism over the shooting for both a lack of prevention and waiting too long to arrest Sawchak after the shooting.

The criminal complaint against Sawchak details months of harassment by Sawchak against his neighbor dating back to October 2023, including a gun-pointing incident on Oct. 14, 2024 – just nine days before the shooting. The charges detail other incidents including Sawchak uttering racial slurs and death threats against the victim.

Over the weekend, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara admitted the department failed the victim. On Monday, City Council Member Emily Koski questioned why police didn't arrest Sawchak sooner after the shooting.

Sawchak is accused of shooting his neighbor on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 23, but police did not arrest him until after police forced their way into his home on Sunday night.