Minnesota Department of Health announces layoffs after federal cuts

The Brief Notices were sent to 170 workers on Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health announcing the elimination of positions. Health officials say the layoffs are because of federal grants that were terminated by the Trump administration. Officials say the cuts will affect an array of services.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced layoffs on Tuesday that the state is blaming on federal funding cuts.

MDH announces layoffs

What we know:

Tuesday afternoon, MDH sent layoff and separation notices to 170 workers whose positions were funded by now-terminated federal grants.

The department is also sending an additional 300 notices to workers whose jobs are "at risk" due to seniority rules around the layoffs, officials said.

Fallout:

Officials say the cuts affect services across the agency, from nursing home staffing, to responses to diseases like measles and bird flu.

Health officials say the cuts will result in:

Significantly reduced support for nursing homes, including funding for HVAC upgrades and staff training around disease prevention, as well as support for county jails and other congregate settings.

Slower response times to infectious disease outbreaks.

Immediate suspension of partner-led vaccine clinics and emergency preparedness activities.

Reduced laboratory support for hospitals and health care systems that could delay lab results and patient care.

An inability to upgrade the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection, the state’s immunization information system, which means it will remain outdated.

Suspension of the INSPIRE Program, a program to get middle and high school students excited about and interested in public health.

Reduced funding for Tribal Public Health.

MDH blames Trump cuts

What they're saying:

Health officials say the cuts are directly related to the federal cuts announced last week to slash $220 million in previously announced funding.

"We are working now to figure out how much of this critical public health work we can save and continue," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "The sudden and unexpected action from the federal government left us with no choice but to proceed with layoffs immediately. It is devastating to be forced to reduce critical services and give notices to so many dedicated public health professionals because the federal government decided to renege on its commitment to our state. They left us in the lurch, with no advance notice, no close-out period, halting work that would have helped us address chronic gaps in the system and be better prepared for future threats."