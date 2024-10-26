Minneapolis triple shooting: 1 killed, 2 injured at homeless encampment

The Brief Three men were shot at a "small" homeless encampment early Saturday morning. One of the men was killed in the shooting, the other two were injured. No arrests have been made.



One man has died, and two others were injured after a shooting at a homeless encampment in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

What we know

The scene of the shooting in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

According to Minneapolis police, a shooting took place just before 4:45 a.m. at a "small" homeless encampment near the intersection of 21st Street East and 15th Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found three men who had been shot, and all three were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

One of the men died later at the hospital, according to police.

Police say three suspects possibly fled the scene on foot.

What we don't know

It is not known what led up to the shooting. Police say they are working to determine what connection the three men who were shot had with the homeless encampment.

No arrests have been made, and no information has been given about the possible suspects.

What they are saying

"Once again, tragedy has occurred at a homeless encampment and all three of the injured are known to police," said Minneapolis Chief Brian O’Hara. "Those injured today are part of the at-risk population in homeless encampments. They are suspects, witnesses, and victims of crimes. The level of crime, the drug use, and other things associated with encampments continue to create very unsafe conditions that we are working with our partners to try to address."