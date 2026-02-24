LIVE UPDATES | MN weather: Freezing rain leading to crashes, road closures in Twin Cities

The Brief Freezing rain is leading to slippery roads across the western Twin Cities metro. Several crashes have been reported. Find live updates on conditions below.



Freezing rain is moving into the Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning, which is causing some crashes on area roadways.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities through 1 p.m. Tuesday due to light freezing rain, which could produce a glazing of ice. This could lead to click travel, according to the National Weather Service.

Find live updates on conditions below.

11:50 a.m. — I-94 in Maple Grove reopens, but road conditions still slick

A stretch of I-94 in Maple Grove that was closed due to a crash has reopened, but traffic is still moving slowly.

Roads across the Twin Cities are slick, with stalled trucks, jackknifed semis and vehicle spinouts reported. Slow traffic is being reported across the south metro and into the St. Paul area. Drivers are urged to use caution during the afternoon commute.

As of 11:50 a.m., MnDOT reports that light ice remains on some metro area roadways, while others appear clear.

11:23 a.m. – Statewide crash numbers

The Minnesota State Patrol reported 128 property damage crashes, 32 vehicles off the road, 16 jackknifed semis, 14 injury crashes, six spinouts, and one fatal crash between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. across state roadways on Tuesday.

11:05 a.m. – Semi trucks struggling on roadways

The slippery roads are creating a lot of traffic issues around Twin Cities metro area roadways.

On I-494 at Highway 169 near Eden Prairie, semi-trucks appear to be stuck on the incline ramp due to the ice, creating a backup for other drivers.

10:25 a.m. — Portion of I-94 closed in Maple Grove

The I-94 split in Maple Grove is closed until this afternoon until approximately 1 p.m. due to a jackknifed semitrailer. The MnDOT website lists the closure as between Exit 215 at Weaver Lake Road and I-494.

9:50 a.m. - Crashes reported

Crashes are being reported in the western Twin Cities metro as freezing rain makes its way into the region. Multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 94, northwest of Maple Grove.

Roads from Glencoe and Hutchinson west are completely covered in ice, according to MnDOT.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

A system pushing through Tuesday morning is bringing a light wintry mix to the Twin Cities metro, while northern Minnesota could see around an inch of snow.

The system quickly exits heading into the afternoon. Temperatures climb above freezing for a short time, reaching the mid-30s in the metro, before colder air sweeps in, accompanied by northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Skies brighten later in the day, though temperatures fall back into the 20s by the late afternoon. Tuesday night remains chilly as winds gradually ease.